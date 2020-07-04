NAACP, Anti-Defamation League don't believe we're all created equal

Life is filled with irony. Last year “feminists” were celebrating women’s equality declaring #TheFutureIsFemale; now men can be “women” merely by saying so. Smart phones provide more access to historical knowledge than ever before as social justice warriors celebrate their ignorance of basic history by using smart phones to record their desecration of statues they know nothing about. The civil rights movement was birthed out of the tireless self-sacrifice to fight for personhood of those deemed less than human; now that hijacked movement celebrates the commercialized sacrifice of our unborn children who they view as non-persons.

This July 4th will be different from any other I’ve ever experienced. But America is still the world’s great hope. It’s why people flock to this shining city on a hill from across the globe. America is the land of immigrants. One of my sisters emigrated from Vietnam, and my wife’s grandfather was from Germany. The immigrant population in our country far exceeds any other nation at 46,627,102 precious souls; that’s nearly four times more than the nation second to us in immigration.

But if you watched our blamestream media, you would think this is the most oppressive and racist regime in the world! Some BLM leaders want to “burn it all down.” Which country should America be more like, SJWs? I’m all about ensuring justice and equality. Those words carry with them such an incredible weight of subjectivity. We are an exceptional nation for so many reasons. That doesn’t deny our past or present flaws. The Left is hellbent, though, on fundamentally and violently transforming America.

Capitalizing on the unrest and division, numerous “civil rights” groups are further trying to erode what makes America exceptional — our First Amendment. And tech titans of (in)tolerance are more than happy to pretend we’re in China or Russia and suppress free speech.

Recently, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP launched an anti-free speech campaign called “Stop Hate For Profit.” On the surface of it, it seems understandable and acceptable. Who wants crazy neo-nazis and Holocaust deniers to have a public platform (other than racists, of course)? Even the ACLU defended Nazi and KKK groups’ free speech rights. Why? As painful as freedom of expression is, sometimes, actual hate is protected by the First Amendment (provided it doesn’t incite violence).

But “hate” is something that has been weaponized by the Left. Teachers can be fired for using the “wrong” pronoun. Public figures, like Franklin Graham, have been censored for speaking about homosexuality from a Biblical worldview. My organization, The Radiance Foundation, was censored by Instagram for a meme declaring Planned Parenthood kills more black lives in two weeks than the KKK killed in a century.

Under the guise of fighting “disinformation” and “protecting black users” (how infantilizing), ADL, the NAACP and a handful of other radically pro-abortion groups are demanding Corporate America withdraw their advertising dollars from Facebook, a social media platform that has already demonstrated its excessive censorship for years. The Stop Hate for Profit campaign is perfectly fine with (actual) hate, bigotry and violence perpetrated by the political Left, not listing a single example of racist, violent, anti-Christian or anti-conservative posts. The campaign wants to “send Facebook a powerful message: Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.” Violence? You mean like promoting the destruction of millions of humans deemed non-persons who are dismembered and mutilated in utero in the name of “reproductive justice”?

There’s just so much irony in the NAACP and ADL being so radically pro-abortion. How can you claim to fight discrimination when you support the most violent form of it in abortion? ADL labels pro-lifers as “extremists”, putting us in the same categories as neo-nazis and racist skinheads. The anti-defamation group has no problem defaming the pro-life movement by casting the fight against abortion as a “white genocide conspiracy” that “defines modern white supremacist thought.”

Using Alabama’s Heartbeat Bill, ADL disgustingly portrayed the fight against the injustice of abortion as being led by white supremacists. The group quotes White Aryan Resistance founder Tom Metzger as proof of their absurd claim: “I have instructed my comrades in the Alabama state legislature to introduce a bill that releases all nonwhite women within the borders of Alabama to have free abortions on demand.”

I’ve been a leader in the pro-life movement for over a decade now. Perhaps ADL missed my speech supporting Alabama’s Heartbeat Bill on the capitol steps of Montgomery. I’m brown, by the way.

These white supremacists are not even part of our movement. Not one of my colleagues has ever displayed any racism — ever. It’s actually quite the opposite; they have worked tirelessly to save every life, regardless of hue. It’s remarkable how a black pro-abortion Democrat from Ohio — Rep. Janine Boyd —proposed the same thing as a white supremacist by demanding (in her defeated amendment) that only black babies be exempted from protection in Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill.

As far as the NAACP, aka the National Association for the Abortion of Colored People, the group forgot that free speech is a civil right. They sued me and lost in a two-year federal court battle because I (accurately) parodied their name in an Op-Ed.

In a prescient speech, “A Plea for Free Speech In Boston,” slavery abolitionist Frederick Douglass declared: “Equally clear is the right to hear. To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker. It is just as criminal to rob a man of his right to speak and hear as it would be to rob him of his money.”

We’re being robbed today by the very groups who claim to fight for equality under the law. Perhaps they need to actually re-read the Law of the Land. What better time to get reacquainted with American ideals than on Independence Day? In the meantime, as a factivist, I’ll keep defending and promoting the truths that are so self-evident.