Home Opinion National Day of Prayer offers something radical this May 1

“I need protection.” That’s what President Trump told me again while I was at the White House recently, and he was talking about prayer.

Elected leaders at the highest level can have so many people ready to serve them — staff, administration officials — it's an army of people at their command. But because as the president of Intercessors for America, I also have an entire army of spiritual warriors at the ready, also to serve our nation, but in a different capacity. And there are millions of people of faith who are stepping up to serve in that prayer army.

But today, on National Day of Prayer, that army expands. People are engaged to pray over our nation and leaders in greater numbers when it might not be their daily habit. We as a nation are answering our calling to not just be the beacon on a hill, but also to intercede and listen to the voice of God and His will for our leaders and government. It takes ALL of us to participate in government, and through intercession, we can step in and stand in the gap for those tasked with making decisions for our communities, our state, and our nation.

We live in an age where division often seems to define us more than unity. Political tensions boil over, social media fuels outrage, and real human connections are too often replaced by reactionary soundbites. In this environment, a national call to prayer offers something radical: unity in prayer to the One who brings the peace that passes all understanding.

The National Day of Prayer serves as a rare common ground. In a time when many are quick to define themselves by what they’re against, this day invites us to define ourselves by what we hope for and who we hope in. Imagine the power of a country where millions simultaneously pray for healing, peace, reconciliation, and strength — not just for themselves, but for their neighbors, their communities, and even those they may disagree with.

We like to say at our office that when an authentic move of God happens, we cannot keep up with it. And I know my staff would be quick to testify to examples of that being true. Let the National Day of Prayer be your first day of trying to keep up with God’s goodness, let it be the day you open the conversation and hear about all the things God has for you, your family, and our country.

Critics argue that religion should remain separate from government, but the National Day of Prayer doesn't belong to a church — it belongs to the people. It belongs to you, reader.

In a world increasingly full of noise, the National Day of Prayer offers stillness. In a society often marked by loneliness, it offers solidarity. And in a culture dominated by instant gratification, it offers timeless grounding in God’s voice and His word.

Step out today. Join in the prayers of millions of people of faith on behalf of our nation and pour out to the God of hope. Our country and our leaders need a fresh wind of prayer to fuel the challenges that face us as a nation. And then, watch Him move as He fills our nation with His blessings.