Home Opinion Open letter to the Israeli Air Force from a former Iranian prisoner

As a death row inmate in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, arrested and sentenced to death because of the “crime” of converting to Christianity, I never imagined I would ever be able to visit Israel, much less make so many warm and close relationships with Israeli Jews.



Recently, I had the opportunity to express my thanks specifically to Israeli Air Force pilots and crew following their remarkable achievements, which were also very personal to me.



“My dear Israeli brothers and sisters,

I am an Iranian woman who knows the evil nature of the Islamic Republic Regime in Iran, the enemy you fight while sacrificing your lives to protect your homeland and people. Like you, I have endured the brutality of this regime. In 2009, I was imprisoned for nearly nine months solely for my faith in Jesus, sentenced to death by hanging. I witnessed the execution of my cellmates and best friend, as well as the torture and abuse of countless innocent women. The regime killed my husband and destroyed my father’s life. I endured immense pain, trauma, and suffering because of these radical Islamists in my homeland.

Millions of Iranians have faced unimaginable brutality. We share a common enemy. I also understand the suffering your people have endured due to the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies, who seek the destruction of your country and the extermination of your people.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

I have felt ashamed my entire life because of these demonic rulers who share my language. Often, I hesitate to admit I am Iranian because of their actions. Please know that Iranians are not the Islamic Republic. Millions, like me, have been oppressed and held hostage by the ayatollahs and their terrorist organizations in Iran and beyond. Like many Iranians, I have never hated you. Our cultures share similarities — kindness, hospitality, and a love for life.

Jews and Persians share a great history. Persian kings like Cyrus and Darius respected and supported you, God’s chosen people. Yet, figures like Haman and the ayatollahs have sought to divide us. Yet, the God of Israel has always defended His people, proving His faithfulness.

It is an honor to call you my brothers and sisters. I pray that soon, Persians and Jews will restore our friendship, celebrating together over the defeat of our mutual enemies. May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob bless and protect you, granting wisdom and victory in every battle. I hope one day the lions of Judah and Persia will stand united, that our nations become close allies, and that Iranians rise to reclaim their dignity and freedom, never again allowing evil to hijack our country.

I love and admire your bravery on behalf of my people. I will keep you and your nation in my prayers until we celebrate victory together.

Your Iranian sister,

Marziyeh Amirizadeh”

I know all Israelis have suffered at the hands of the Islamic Republic. I pray that the regime will fall, and that we will see friendships between Israel and Iran restored, emulating the shared history that we have going back as far as King Cyrus, and that the direct flights between Israel and Iran will not be on F-35s, but 737s filled with tourists, pilgrims, and business people building a bright future together.