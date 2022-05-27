Our open border crisis

Biden’s border crisis is dangerous enough already, and it may soon get worse.

But his Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, paints a rosier picture, “We are preparing for the end of Title 42. … We continue to enforce the laws of this country.”

Title 42 from the Trump era stipulates that until potential immigrants are tested and shown to not have the virus, they should remain in Mexico.

Title 42 was scheduled to expire on May 23. The Center for Immigration Studies notes, “Title 42 is the only thing standing between the current chaos at the Southwest border, and no border there at all.”

Biden has promised repeatedly to lift this provision, abandoning testing and opening the floodgates for illegal immigrants. But for now, his plan to abolish Title 42 has been blocked by a Trump-appointed judge.

Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Maria Bartiromo of Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday that the border crisis is acute. Marshall has visited the border and wants the president to do the same.

The senator said: “Maria, this is a human tragedy here. … At nighttime, it looks like a war zone. There’s a sea of humanitarian crises here every evening. And every day, it’s lived out as well.”

The numbers of illegal immigrants swarming in is staggering. Writing in the Washington Examiner, Paul Bedard observed: “Last year’s 1.7 million border encounters is expected to reach 2.1 million, according to Princeton Policy Advisors, an economic analysis outfit that has correctly predicted recent border surges.”

The Constitution says it exists to “insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.” Do open borders for any nation help achieve such lofty goals?

On a recent radio segment, I spoke with former Congressman Allen West who has seen the border crisis firsthand more than 10 times. He told me: “Government is supposed to protect people within [our national] borders. That’s their No. 1 duty and responsibility. If we’re not going to follow the rule of law, then what are we supposed to base the Constitutional republic on?”

He added: “America is not just a piece of land in between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and Canada and Mexico. It is a sovereign nation, and it should be regarded and treated as such.” How can a nation remain sovereign if it has no borders?

Some open borders advocates imply that it’s the “Christian thing to do” to just let everyone in. Yet surely these same people lock their doors at night.

Rev. Erwin Lutzer, the author of We Will Not Be Silenced, recently told our D. James Kennedy Ministries television audience:

“One of the big mistakes that Christians sometimes make is that they want to apply the ethics of the Church to the state. I heard a pastor saying — I'm sure that he was compassionate and meant well — when he said, ‘Of course, we should invite people into America and basically have open borders because, after all, the Gospel is for everyone.’ Yes, of course, the Gospel is for everyone, but that's not the role of the state. The role of the state is to keep order, to punish crime and to keep its citizens safe. That's the role of the state.”

Lutzer added: “It is important that the Church welcomes everyone. That's the ministry of the church, but that is not the ministry of the state.”

Meanwhile, critics of Biden’s open border crisis note that known terrorists are sneaking into the country as more than 40 on the terrorist watch list were arrested at the border last year alone.

Also, human trafficking is taking place, and drugs are pouring in in record numbers. In fact, Chinese-produced fentanyl and other drugs are being smuggled in through the southern border, and the results are making headlines.

Earlier this year, The New York Timesreported, “Drug overdoses now kill more than 100,000 Americans a year — more than vehicle crash and gun deaths combined.” Open borders cause this problem or at least greatly exacerbate it.

Kerby Anderson, the host of the syndicated radio program “Point of View” recently told our D. James Kennedy Ministries television audience why he thinks the left pushes for open borders:

“I think the hope is that these might be future Democratic voters. And so what we'll do is we'll just kind of incrementally allow non-citizens to vote.”

Anderson points to the recent move by New York City to allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote as an example.

Sen. Marshall, who said our border is like a “war zone” right now, noted that the public safety department of Texas is trying to hold the line: “All of those people are doing their best, but they’re just simply overwhelmed. This is an unsustainable crisis.”