Overwhelmed mother of 2 and unexpected third pregnancy: My story

Unexpected pregnancies have been portrayed as the worst possible outcome for women like me, leaving women and their boyfriends or families in sheer panic and utter emotional distress. Quite often the only solution presented is the “band-aid” of abortion.

That type of thinking scared me when I first stood holding a positive pregnancy test, wavering between the soft double pink lines and my two little sons who already required enormous amounts of my energy, finances and time. I knew that I didn't want an abortion, but I was stressed about how my boyfriend and I could manage it. He had too much going on, and as I tried to imagine the future, I wasn't sure how we could add another human being to the heavy load we already carried.

Like many other women or couples facing similar dilemmas, my boyfriend and I went to a local pregnancy center called Options Now in Valdosta, Georgia. We’d both been to the center before through friends and prior health screenings, so naturally in our time of need it was the first place we thought to rely on for an ultrasound and advice.

Little did we know that this brief visit would forever change our lives and help to forge a new family.

I’ll never forget laying on the table as the ultrasound technician set everything up. My heart felt heavy and tight when suddenly the soft beat of another little heart caught my attention. In amazement and with so much love, my boyfriend and I watched our little baby on the screen. Kevonta later told me that he knew as we listened to our son's heart thud quietly that there was no way we would abort this baby.

This profound moment inspired Kevonta to make the changes that would allow us to welcome his first child and my third, and I was proud to see the lengths he went to for me, and for our new family. I found confirmation that this new path God had presented to us was the right one.

Of course, our worries over how we could financially and physically welcome this new baby didn’t disappear overnight. Once again, we turned to the local Georgia pregnancy center, where we were met with the incredible reassurance that they would be there with us every step of the way, offering the material, emotional, and financial support we needed to care for our baby. I can’t even begin to describe what this looked like in action — from classes on baby development and parenting skills, to free supplies like onesies, diapers, and a car seat, they were always there for us. They offered us gift certificates for items from their thrift store, The Repeat Boutique, in addition to emotional support for me, and mentorship for Kevonta as he prepared for the first time to be a dad.

The staff’s unending love and support brought us immense peace and joy, and they continued to embrace our entire family in ways we never imagined long after our son was born. They’ve helped us with everything from personal care items to shoes, and they provided toys and clothes for the older children at Christmas. They watch the kids whenever we need help and regularly check in with us to see what we need. We even spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with the center staff who now feel more like family.

They’ve also prayed with us and supported us emotionally. Family connections have been tough for us. Past trauma from losing my mother in a car accident at age two and Kevonta growing up in the foster care system created a lot of barriers to bonding. The staff at Options Now has helped us break through those barriers and develop skills for navigating the inevitable road bumps life brings. Time and again, they’ve shown us they are on this journey with us for the long haul.

Our son, Princeton, was born in December, and our new family is thriving. My older boys have gained a little brother who they adore helping — always at the ready with a pacifier or diaper or to enjoy Princeton’s smiles. And they’ve also gained a role model who they can look up to in Kevonta. One who teaches them to dance and helps fill the void of their father passing away.

As you can see, what once seemed like a daunting and impossible task has become a great blessing to our family, and has made Kevonta and I the happiest parents in the world. We owe it all to those who loved and supported us when we thought we had nowhere else to turn, and who share the light of Jesus with the countless other women and men who find themselves in situations just like ours.

At the end of the day, we don’t always know how things are going to work out. But God is always working. If you reach out, He’ll be there for you. He gave us Options Now to hold our hands through this journey. He gave us our precious gift, Princeton. And our lives are forever changed for the better.