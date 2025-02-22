Home Opinion Pastoring : Most difficult thing isn't what you think

“I would like to buy three dollars worth of God, please. Not enough to explode my soul or disturb my sleep, but just enough to equal a cup of warm milk, or a snooze in the sunshine … I want ecstasy, not transformation. I want the warmth of the womb, not a new birth. I want a pound of the eternal in a paper sack. I would like to buy three pounds of God, please” – Wilbur Reese

Spiritual dehydration

I once shared with our congregation that one of the most difficult challenges associated with pastoring is not sermon preparation or taxing counseling appointments but witnessing the tragic results of spiritual dehydration — people dying spiritually with living water just a step away.

Sadly, we become too busy and too self-absorbed to drink of the living water that Christ spoke of. The excuses are broad, but the solution is narrow: “Whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst” (John 4:14).

Do you really want to know God?

Very few are truly hungry and thirsty for God. Although most of us quote, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they shall be filled,” many have never truly experienced it.

Paul said that He wants to know Christ in the power of His resurrection and in the fellowship of His suffering (Philippians 3:10). King David cried out, “One thing I have asked from the Lord, that I shall seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life” (Psalm 27:4).

Hungering and thirsting for God is an all-consuming passion that drives every aspect of life.

Refreshing sense of satisfaction

One summer, I took a bike ride out into the desert with little water. As I turned around and headed back to my truck, I realized I was out of water. Each mile brought a new level of thirst and desperation.

My thoughts were consumed with water; nothing else mattered. The scenery and quiet that I enjoyed minutes earlier had lost its attraction.

Hope surged when I spotted my truck in the distance. Within minutes, I dropped my bike, sprung the truck door open, and devoured the remaining water. Dehydration and exhaustion quickly gave way to a refreshing sense of satisfaction. The extreme thirst that I was feeling was now satisfied.

Those who truly thirst are satisfied

That experience reminded me of the thirst God often describes in His word — those who truly thirst (seek Him) with all of their heart will be satisfied. This is not partial obedience, it's full surrender; it's not trying to squeeze God in, it's about allowing Him to fully saturate every aspect of our lives.

Ironically, we can have the letter of the law, but not the heart of Christ. We can break down the Bible, but our hearts remain as hard as stone. We rule our homes with a rod of iron but know nothing about compassion, gentleness, and humility. We often come to church to judge others rather than to truly seek God.

Don't replace conviction with compromise

There are also those who have replaced conviction with compromise. As I have stated before, if you say, “I’m just not convicted,” it may be time for self-evaluation. If you are offended by a call to holiness, it might indicate that you need to seek repentance.

Holiness is a mark of conviction and a surrendered life. Holiness is not an option like a choice in a buffet line. Holiness is a characteristic of someone who is genuinely filled with the Spirit of God. Without holiness, no one will see the Lord (Hebrews 12:14).

The lukewarm church disdains the heat of conviction; thus, it remains lukewarm. Lukewarm knows nothing of holiness, surrender, and the Spirit-filled life. It may have a form of godliness, but it denies God by its lifestyle (see 2 Timothy 3:5).

Charles Spurgeon rightly noted, “There will be three effects of nearness to Jesus — humility, happiness, and holiness.”

Why many don’t genuinely seek God

First, it may be that some are not genuinely saved. They may have “religion” but not a true “relationship” with the living God.

Second, many do not want to seek Him. The excuse is often, “I just don’t feel like seeking Him.” But we must first discipline ourselves before desire comes.

We must first empty ourselves in order to be filled. We must first obey before receiving the blessing. We must first break before restoration begins. We must first pray before there is transformation. We must praise Him before there is peace. And we must first seek Him if we are to truly find Him.

Fire does not fall on an empty altar

The fire of God, the manifest presence of God, does not fall on an empty altar; there must be a sacrifice on the altar. Paul wrote, “Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God” (Romans 12:1).

Genuine faith is reflected in sincere humility, selfless love, true repentance, and a surrendered life.

Does your life reflect these characteristics? Are you truly seeking God? It’s not too late.

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13). For more, watch the sermon, How to Find the Secret Place.