Home Opinion President Trump's first week: A bold return to faith and values

In just one week, President Donald J. Trump has demonstrated a clear commitment to defending life, protecting religious liberty, and restoring common sense to government. Believers who questioned his commitment to Christian principles during the election should be breathing a big sigh of relief.

The president's swift, bold actions signal a sharp course correction for the nation — one that prioritizes faith, family, and freedom over divisive ideologies.

Standing for life and protecting women



President Trump wasted no time reinstating the Mexico City Policy, ensuring U.S. taxpayer dollars will no longer fund abortions or coercive practices abroad. By taking this step on day one, the president reaffirmed his administration's dedication to fostering a culture that values and protects the sanctity of life.

Additionally, he granted pardons to 23 pro-life activists who were unjustly prosecuted under the previous administration for peacefully demonstrating outside abortion clinics. Many of these individuals are elderly, and some faced up to 11 years in prison simply for standing for life. The president called it a “great honor” to grant them freedom. Thank the Lord that He softened the president’s heart and moved him to act compassionately.

The president also took decisive action to uphold the dignity of women and girls by signing an executive order recognizing biological reality in federal policies. This order, which protects women’s sports and spaces, sends a powerful message: fairness and truth must not be sacrificed at the altar of ideology. Furthermore, it recognizes that gender is assigned “at conception.” This clear use of pro-life language shows a federal recognition that life begins in the womb.

Dismantling woke ideologies and restoring merit



Perhaps the most dramatic change in the 47th US president's first week was his efforts to uproot Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government. With the signing of the executive order “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” DEI offices are being dismantled, and hiring practices are being restructured to prioritize qualifications over identity.

Federal contractors are now required to eliminate DEI frameworks from their operations within 90 days or face losing their contracts. This move ensures that employment decisions are based on merit — not race, gender, or ideology. At the same time, the administration has revived the 1776 Commission, emphasizing the teaching of America’s history through its founding principles rather than the divisive lens of critical race theory.

These actions are a direct challenge to the culture of division that DEI programs have fostered, replacing it with policies rooted in equality, fairness, and individual dignity.

Advancing religious freedom and values



The administration has also begun rolling back burdensome regulations that hinder faith-based organizations from living out their convictions. Churches, charities, and faith-driven businesses now have greater freedom to serve their communities without fear of government overreach.

President Trump’s swift actions in his first days in office send a clear message: faith and freedom will no longer be sidelined by bureaucracy or cultural trends.

Restoring order



He has also prioritized the safety and security of American families by reintroducing policies that address the ongoing border crisis. The “Remain in Mexico” policy has been reinstated, signaling a renewed focus on upholding the rule of law. This action, coupled with increased coordination between law enforcement and border agencies, demonstrates a commitment to protecting communities while ensuring that those seeking asylum do so through legal channels.

A call to prayer and perseverance



The work of restoring righteousness to our nation is just beginning, and it will require boldness and perseverance from people of faith. Let us pray for our leaders and stand firm in advocating for policies that honor God, protect the vulnerable, and uphold justice. We must encourage this administration to stay the course.

As Galatians 6:9 reminds us: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Now is the time to remain steadfast in faith and resolute in our efforts to advance truth and righteousness in America.