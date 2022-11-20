Pro-abortion groups celebrate black genocide in Georgia

A Superior Court judge in Georgia has pretended that the Dobbs decision was not handed down back in June. Judge Robert C.I. McBurney overturned the state’s heartbeat bill falsely claiming it was “unconstitutional.” Clearly, he missed the historic decision from the Supreme Court: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.” The ACLU, NARAL, Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood-funded pro-abortion minority groups, such as SisterSong and SisterLove, are all giddy that abortionists can resume killing (mostly) black lives.

The so-called Reproductive Justice movement celebrates the elimination of the most marginalized. Sixty-seven percent of the state’s abortions are in the black community. Abortion rates are 5.5 times higher among black women than white women. Both in total numbers and rates of abortion, the black community is the only demographic in the Peach state that continues to see drastic increases of abortion violence year after year.

This has long been by eugenic design.

The abortion industry relentlessly targets black people. Planned Parenthood, birthed in racism and elitism, has always sought to control the black population. Initially, it was through birth control and eventually those efforts turned into unlimited abortion-on-demand.

My organization, The Radiance Foundation, entered the fray back in 2010 when we launched the first public ad campaign exposing abortion’s devastating impact in the black community. Our TooManyAborted.com billboard campaigns went viral and received massive media coverage. The New York Times, LA Times, National Pro-Abortion Radio (NPR), the Associated Press and the near entirety of urban news media (except for Jet Magazine) did everything they could to defend abortion. Minority-led groups proclaimed not enough are aborted and prospered. Since our first public awareness efforts, abortions started decreasing in Georgia for years from 31,315 abortions in 2010 down to 26,612 in 2015. Tragically, those numbers have been rising steadily since 2017 to a 30-year high of 34,988 killings in 2021. Abortion is tragic no matter the beautiful hue of skin, but the vast majority of those abortions are committed on black lives.

SisterSong, which repeatedly failed to have our billboards taken down in Georgia and around the country, received millions of dollars of funding from Planned Parenthood and the Ford Foundation. These organizations are two of the biggest population control entities in the world. Their bizarre radically pro-abortion “Trust Black Women” initiative refused to trust pro-life black women who called out their lethal propaganda.

Leaders like Dr. Alveda King and Catherine Davis continue to spearhead the fight in Georgia against what Fannie Lou Hamer called “genocide”. Yes. The same Fannie Lou Hamer that Planned Parenthood and reproductive justice groups continually quote had absolutely no love for the abortion giant. The civil rights icon, who was a pro-life adoptive mother, railed against abortion. In her speech, America is a Sick Place, and Man is on the Critical List, Fannie had some advice for those pushing more death in communities already ravaged by it: “If you want to abortionize somebody, do it to yourself because [I’m] going to try to keep the children.” Fannie didn’t mince words. She continued: “The methods used to take human life, such as abortion, the pill, the ring, etc., amount to genocide. I believe that legal abortion is legal murder and the use of pills and rings to prevent God’s will is a great sin.”

Quote that fake feminists!

Imagine black-led groups demanding more slavery. That’s the equivalent of what’s happening today: black-led pro-abortion groups that are funded by the leading killer of black lives are pretending exploitation is empowerment and elimination is equality. You can’t decry alleged racism while standing in solidarity with actual and undeniably fatal racism. That didn’t stop SisterSong’s Executive Director, Monica Simpson, from making this mindless statement: “While we applaud the end of a ban steeped in white supremacy, it should not have existed in the first place.”

Planned Parenthood kills more black lives in two weeks than the KKK killed in a century. But sure, ending abortion is white supremacy. So, legislation that stops the commercialized killing of mostly black lives is racist? Zero black lives killed is “injustice”, but nearly 24,000 killed in 2021 is “racial and reproductive justice”? The delusions run deep.

Apparently, Simpson missed the memo that hundreds of Planned Parenthood’s current and former employees called out the abortion chain’s past and present racism, proclaiming: “Planned Parenthood was founded by a racist white woman. That is a part of history that cannot be changed…We know that Planned Parenthood has a history and a present steeped in white supremacy and we, the staff, are motivated to do the difficult work needed to improve.”

The issue is not even white supremacy. It’s sin supremacy, and that comes in any color. Sadly, pro-abortion activists still can’t, or won’t, see the blood-stained evidence all around them.

Abortion is slavery. Both industries refuse(d) to recognize the humanity of certain groups of human beings. Both allow(ed) those deemed “non-persons” to be violently treated like property.

Same wrongs. Different century.

Planned Parenthood’s president, Alexis McGill Johnson, tweeted her joy at the suspended law: “Georgia’s abortion ban ruled UNENFORCEABLE. The enormity of this victory is worth celebrating. Please know, we will continue to fight so that every person in Georgia can receive the care they deserve without fear of prosecution or harm.” No woman is prosecuted under the ban. Unsurprisingly, it’s a common scare tactic from abortion activists. Interestingly, the (temporarily) overturned law is actually called The Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (or The LIFE Act). The history-making bill states: “It shall be the policy of the State of Georgia to recognize unborn children as natural persons.”

This is terrifying to those who refuse to believe that we’re all created equal. Personhood is anathema to those who fundamentally reject that every human is a person and every person is a human. Both mothers and their unborn children are exploited and harmed by abortion and multi-billion dollar Planned Parenthood. But the remedy may just be moments away. Thankfully, the ruling was appealed to Georgia’s Supreme Court which, hopefully, will get it supremely right. Every human life is worth protecting.