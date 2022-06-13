'Pro-choice' has always been a fraud

Euphemisms are always meant to sound true, not be true. In fact, they intentionally try to prevent people from knowing the truth.

Reproductive Freedom. Women’s Healthcare. Reproductive Justice. Women’s Right to Choose. Abortion Care. It’s all just clever but cunning branding. But it has fatal consequences.

“Right to life is short, catchy, composed of monosyllabic words — an important consideration in English. We need something comparable. Right to choose would seem to do the job.” These are the words in a 1972 memorandum from the late Episcopal priest, Jimmye Kimmey, who is credited with coining the deceptive phrase “pro-choice.”

The majority of America’s leading news outlets have given power to “pro-choice” propaganda ever since by giving the public virtually no choice in hearing the truth. The last time major news media ever did real investigative work to look beyond the euphemism was in 1978, with an incredible series by the Chicago Sun-Times called “The Abortion Profiteers.” We don’t have that kind of mainstream journalistic will today (which is why David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt are heroes for exposing a corrupt abortion industry).

Here are just a few examples of the fraud that is the “pro-choice” movement:

California’s Attorney General, Xavier Becerra (now the head of the Department of Health and Human Services or HHS), sued pregnancy centers and tried to force them to promote abortion. (The Supreme Court, thankfully, slapped him down.) That’s not “pro-choice.”

Planned Parenthood and other abortion organizations fight “Women’s Right to Know” bills (which provide mothers comprehensive information about abortion, its impact, and resources available if they choose life). That’s not “pro-choice.”

Planned Parenthood demonizes adoption falsely claiming: “The psychological responses to abortion are far less serious than those experienced by women bringing their unwanted pregnancy to term and relinquishing her child for adoption.” That’s not “pro-choice.”

“My Body! My Choice!” politicians and activists demand all American taxpayers’ bodies fund the violence of abortion via Obamacare, Medicaid, state Medicaid programs and over half-a-billion annual dollars to Planned Parenthood. That’s not “pro-choice.”

For years NARAL Pro-Choice America has tried to shut down alternatives to abortion by falsely branding (state certified) pregnancy medical clinics as “fake clinics” and as an “insidious threat to reproductive freedom.” (NARAL’s own founder, Dr. Bernard Nathanson, admitted NARAL was a serial liar especially in its fabrication that 5,000-10,000 women died per year, pre-Roe, from illegal abortions; official figures were 160.) That’s not “pro-choice.”

In 2019, pregnancy help centers and medical clinics distributed 1.3 million diapers, 2 million baby outfits, 50,000 car seats and strollers, and hundreds of thousands of other items of material support. They provided 291,000 clients with parenting classes. All for free. Planned Parenthood reported providing zero of these items or services. That’s not “pro-choice.”

President Biden’s HHS has erased Trump’s Protect Life Rule, refunneling Title X money to abortion giant Planned Parenthood (despite it violating Title X rules) and mandates medical professionals participate in or refer for abortion. That’s not “pro-choice.”

The ACLU sued a Catholic hospital system for refusing to commit abortions against its First Amendment rights. That’s not “pro-choice.”

As revealed in the powerful Hush Film, medical associations deliberately hide the thoroughly documented preterm birth and triple-negative breast cancer risks that result from induced abortions. That’s not “pro-choice.”

Extremist pro-abortion groups, Planned Parenthood and the Women’s March, recently declared a “Summer of Rage” as pregnancy medical clinics and pro-life organizations have been firebombed, vandalized and threatened (only to silence from our pro-abortion politicians, President, and celebrities). That’s not “pro-choice.”

LGBT groups, like Lambda Legal and the ACLU, have been systematically working to shut-down faith-based adoption agencies that believe vulnerable children who’ve escaped the violence of abortion or exit the foster care system deserve a mom and a dad. That’s not “pro-choice.”

Fake news leader, MSNBC, declares adoption “isn’t always a safe route, particularly for black and brown kids,” as it touts its undying support for abortion in the black community. Abortion is the leading killer of black lives. That’s not “pro-choice.”

Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer, threatened conservative Supreme Court justices with violent rhetoric at a pro-abortion rally: “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have unleashed the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” That’s not “pro-choice.”

A crazed pro-abortion activist with a loaded gun was just arrested for seeking to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh for siding with the majority in the leaked draft Dobbs opinion that overturns Roe. That’s not “pro-choice.”

America has a decades-long pro-abortion movement that celebrates violence, diminishes our humanity, subverts the Constitution, and demands inequality among women and men. It’s a movement whose judicial allies have aborted the intent and wording of the 14th Amendment to conjure up a right to slaughter the innocent. It’s a movement that works tirelessly to eliminate any standards for abortion businesses that real medical facilities have to abide by. It’s a movement that ignores the collateral damage of women who’ve died from legal abortions. It’s a movement that’s dedicated to ensuring only one choice remains: a self-policing, unaccountable, taxpayer-funded abortion industry that kills with impunity.

It’s not pro-choice. It’s faux-choice. And it kills those with no choice over 2,300 times a day in our nation. As an adoptee conceived in rape but adopted in love, as an adoptive father, as a husband to an incredible woman who rejected the violence of abortion when she was a single mom, I’ll keep exposing the fraud that targets the vulnerable and exploits fear for profit. I’ll keep illuminating the inherent and irrevocable worth we all possess. I’ll keep helping to meet the needs of those facing unplanned pregnancies through our organization (The Radiance Foundation), pro-life pregnancy centers, maternity homes and adoption agencies.

While the Left wages its “Summer of Rage,” the Pro-Life movement will continue its “Summer of Love.” We’ll keep showing how we care for people, while pro-abortion activists tragically focus on how to scare people.

Originally published at the Radiance Foundation.