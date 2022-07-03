Faith, family and foundation: Proud to be an American this Fourth of July

What does the Fourth of July mean to you?

How does it make you feel when you see those familiar roadside tents filled with all types of fireworks and other flammable celebratory items? As you move about town, you will see retail stores, community light poles, or your neighbor’s front porch filled with color bursts of red, white, and blue décor. For this government gal, it fills my heart with the nostalgia of community gatherings filled with various patriotic foods, fellowship, and liberty.

When I was a child and still to this day, I loved the song, “I’m Proud to Be An American,” by Lee Greenwood. If I was falling asleep during the televised Fourth of July celebration, I would remind my mom to wake me up as soon as he came on screen. Now as a kid who grew up in church, I thought the lyrics were, “I won’t forget the man who died who gave that right to me,” which I thought was about Jesus. Here are the correct lyrics in case you need a refresher,

“And I'm proud to be an American

Where at least I know I'm free

And I won't forget the men who died

Who gave that right to me”

Thank you Mr. Greenwood for paying tribute to our courageous men and women of the armed forces.

As we approach the Fourth of July, I wanted to brush up on my holiday history. In school, we learned about the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, but I was curious about how the holiday came to be. Quick history recap, on July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Interesting side note, one of our Founding Fathers thought we should celebrate Independence Day on July 2nd as that was when the vote for independence occurred.

Before the start of the revolutionary years, celebrations were held annually throughout the colonies for the King’s birthday. Bonfires, parades, speeches, and the ringing of bells were some of the traditions observed. When we officially declared our independence, word traveled fast (as fast as a horse could travel from town to town). Public readings were held so all people would hear the words of liberty and freedom. Colonies would express their excitement by firing cannons, concerts, and parades celebrating an uncertain but hopeful new way of life.

It fostered feelings of unity and new traditions. In 1870, almost 100 years later, Congress officially created July 4th as a federal holiday.

What a beautiful reminder and opportunity for this Fourth of July, that when we come together with sincere hearts to break bread – or a red, white, and blue cake – God is in our midst. These past two years and even now are difficult for many people. What if this year we look at the Fourth as an opportunity to enjoy our family time but also welcome others into our plans and be an encouragement?

We have this wonderful opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Whoever you invite into your home or to the block party, ask God to open your ears and eyes to be sensitive to those around you. When someone share’s a struggle or a doubt, let us not just say I’m praying for you, but boldly ask if we can pray for them at that moment. (If they decline at that moment, write it down and pray for them during your personal prayer time). If someone around you has a need that you can meet, then let your faith move into action on their behalf. Five people drafted the declaration of independence and that small group of people brought hope to a new nation. We carry the message of hope and freedom with us and it shines brightest when we are in unity and service to others.

I wish you all a wonderful Fourth of July and pray as you gather together that joy will fill your homes and that new and old friends will bring encouragement to each other’s lives to keep running the race! Have a safe and fun-filled celebration.