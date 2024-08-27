Home Opinion Rediscovering your purpose in a chaotic world

In a world filled with uncertainty, many struggle with the question of purpose. This is not just a fleeting thought but an inquiry that can shape the course of your entire life: "Who am I?" If you can answer this, you're ahead of many others.

Lifeway Research has studied the general attitude of purpose among American adults post-pandemic.

The results of their study revealed that most Americans (57%) say they wonder, “How can I find more meaning and purpose in my life?” at least monthly, with more than 1 in 5 saying they consider the question daily (21%) or weekly (21%).

The Bible offers a clear answer in 1 Peter 1:9: “You are a chosen people.” This passage reminds us that we are called out of darkness into a wonderful light — a truth that resonates deeply in today’s turbulent times.

The world is indeed filled with darkness. The pandemic, global social justice movements, and intense political polarization have left many feeling lost and unsure of their direction. I recently spoke with someone who expressed this very sentiment — they felt adrift, uncertain of where their life was headed. In these moments, it’s crucial to step back and reflect on why God placed you here, now.

As a warrior, I’ve experienced my share of frustration, particularly over Afghanistan after 20 years of sacrifice. Yet, amid this frustration, I’m reminded of our identity in Christ. John 1:12 reminds us that believing in Him gives us the right to become children of God. This is not just a title; it’s a calling to a higher purpose. Joining this journey is like taking an oath in the army, committing yourself to the Kingdom’s cause.

Remember who you represent

In my travels around the globe, speaking to various audiences, one thing remains clear: the world needs agents of change. It needs men who are courageous and bold, willing to stand firm for what is right. If you find yourself disoriented or unsure of your purpose, remember your identity — who you are and what you represent. You’re part of a new team, a new squad, and forgetting this will only leave you lost. Whenever I struggle, I remind myself of who I am and why I’m fighting.

Who are you? I’m a kid from LA with nothing. But if the Creator can work through me, He can do even more through you. Your objective is to be a leader and an unstoppable force for good. Knowing your identity gives you the power to achieve this.

Determine your personal constitution

To discover your purpose, I recommend writing your personal constitution. Begin by defining your existence. What characteristics and attributes would others say about you? Be honest. For years, I thought I was a good dad and husband, but I was egotistical and self-deceived. If you can’t be real with yourself, you’ll never reach your potential.

In leadership, seeking feedback from subordinates and peers is crucial. True leaders aren’t afraid of criticism, knowing that it helps them improve. I used to ask my troops for their honest opinions about my leadership. For instance, I once authorized a jump during high winds due to pressure. One of my top enlisted leaders pulled me aside and shared his concern about the borderline unsafe conditions.

He was right, and I’m glad I listened to him. I learned a lesson that day because I was willing to be challenged, and I never made the mistake again of prioritizing the mission over people. Trust is earned by respecting and caring for your people.

Once you've written down what others think of you, both good and bad, focus on improving your weaknesses. Next, define what you stand for. If asked, what would you say? This is about understanding your core beliefs and values. Reflect on what others might say you stand for. This self-awareness is crucial for growth.

Lastly, think about the legacy you want to leave. Your impact isn’t just personal; it’s shared with those you influence. Every morning, I remind myself of my purpose and commitment to making a mark. It took me a long time to embrace my name and legacy, but I realized I have the power to define my own path.

You have one shot at life. Make the most of it today. Strive for a clear understanding of yourself to lead effectively. Your purpose, identity and legacy are intertwined — embrace them fully, and you will become the force for good that this world desperately needs.