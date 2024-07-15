Home Opinion What is the purpose of our existence?

One of the most fundamental questions humans face is the question of meaning: what is the purpose of our existence, and how can we find purpose and meaning in this life?

Bertrand Russell, the renowned British philosopher, mathematician, and atheist of the 20th century, shared his perspective on how one determines the value of life: "Man is the product of causes which had no prevision of the end they were achieving; that his origin, his growth, his hopes and fears, his loves and his beliefs, are but the outcome of accidental collocations of atoms ... all these things, if not quite beyond dispute, are yet so nearly certain, that no philosophy which rejects them can hope to stand."

One of the leading existentialist philosophers of the 20th century, Jean-Paul Sartre, responded this way to the question of life's meaning: "Man is condemned to be free because once thrown into the world, he is responsible for everything he does. It is up to you to give life meaning."

Unlike atheism and existentialism, the Christian worldview offers a profound and reassuring perspective on the purpose and significance of human existence. It provides compelling reasons to believe that our existence is not the result of mere chance but rather the work of an intelligent and benevolent God.

God, the ultimate source

Throughout history, numerous influential Christian scholars and philosophers have endeavored to articulate the awe-inspiring magnificence of God and His extraordinary influence on the world.

During the medieval period, Thomas Aquinas combined Aristotelian philosophy and Christian theology. He posited that God is the fundamental origin of all existence and intention. Aquinas's belief was that humans can reach their greatest potential by comprehending and adoring God. By doing so, they align themselves with a divine hierarchy that gives meaning to their sense of awe, wonder, and a yearning for something beyond the physical and temporal realm.

In his classic work, Penseés (“Thoughts”), the 17th-century physicist Blaise Pascal eloquently described the concept of an "infinite abyss" within the human heart that can be filled only by an infinite and unchanging presence, specifically, God.

What else does this craving, and this helplessness, proclaim but that there was once in man a true happiness, of which all that now remains is the empty print and trace? This he tries in vain to fill with everything around him, seeking in things that are not there the help he cannot find in those that are, though none can help, since this infinite abyss can be filled only with an infinite and immutable object; in other words, by God himself" (Pensées, 148).

In a recent podcast discussing the absurdity of life without God, Dr. Phil Fernandes reflected on Pascal’s Wager by stating, “God has put eternity in our hearts, and we long to be eternally significant, important, and loved. And that is only found in the Lord Jesus Christ—the Bread of Life and the Living Water.”

Therefore, worldly things cannot satisfy us. Only a relationship with God can provide the joy and fulfillment we seek.

Morality matters

According to the Bible, humans are not accidental byproducts of a meaningless cosmos; instead, they were intentionally created in God's likeness (Genesis 1:27). God, the highest and most perfect form of Being, bestows inherent dignity and worth upon everyone.

The Bible also points out that people have an innate moral law inscribed in their hearts and evident in their conscience (see Romans 2:14-16). This moral law is rooted in the character of God, serving as the ultimate source of goodness and making moral laws objective, universal, and absolute.

In the Christian worldview, moral values define what is good, and moral duties are our obligations to do good and avoid evil. We all hold to an objective moral standard that transcends us all. That there are moral laws that are objective to all humans on the basis that there is an objective moral lawgiver who is the Ultimate Moral Standard by which we can differentiate right and wrong. And that Ultimate Standard — that objective moral lawgiver is God. So, whether you are an atheist or a theist, all of us are bound to do unto others as we would want them to do unto us.

Thus, according to the Christian perspective, a human being's purpose is to glorify and enjoy God by following His moral laws and living as He intends for us to live in this world. The prophet Micah commented, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God" (6:8).

Acknowledging God and actively seeking to align your life with His will can offer a profound sense of comfort and reassurance. Doing so will also give you a deep and meaningful sense of purpose in life.

Just as a master artist meticulously crafts a masterpiece, God has uniquely designed each of us with specific gifts and a divine purpose. We are not accidents in the grand scheme of the universe but rather intricately designed to reflect God's glory. Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:10, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”