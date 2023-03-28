Richard Dawkins understands two genders but has a God delusion

How can a distinguished biologist realize that there are only two genders, and yet fail to recognize the person who created the two genders in the first place? Seeing gender while failing to see Jesus is a massive oversight, to say the least.

British evolutionary biologist and author Richard Dawkins is best known for his bestselling book, The God Delusion. Dawkins recently told British journalist Piers Morgan: “As a biologist, there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it.”

And while Dawkins stands on science when affirming the two genders, he takes an equally firm stand against religion. He stated, “I am against religion because it teaches us to be satisfied with not understanding the world.” Ironically, Dawkins appears quite satisfied with not understanding the Savior of the world.

But why the disdain for Jesus? And why is Dawkins so confused about Christ's life and message? Dawkins actually made this outrageous assertion: “Jesus was a good man, and a man of his time had to be religious because everybody was. But I suspect that if he had the knowledge we have today, he probably would have been an atheist.”

Talk about someone having a God delusion! The idea that the Son of God could be an atheist demonstrates the delusion of an atheist who seems to think he is god.

While understanding the two genders, Dawkins completely overlooks the beauty and perfection of the King of the Universe (Colossians 1:15-17). Sadly, there are plenty of scientists who do not yet know the Redeemer who willingly laid down his life on the cross so that we could receive forgiveness of sins and the free gift of everlasting life in Heaven (Romans 6:23).

Why the disconnect? Why do so many smart people fail to see the very Creator who gave them their intelligence? Simply put, “The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned” (1 Corinthians 2:14). That is to say, the man who does not have the Holy Spirit living within him through faith in Jesus is unable to appreciate the Savior and understand the purpose of his death and resurrection.

You don’t have to know much about Christianity to know that Pentecost took place shortly after Christ’s death, resurrection, and ascension into Heaven. And when the Holy Spirit “came to rest” on each of those who “were all together in one place,” then “all of them were filled with the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:1-4). And the rest is history.

These followers of Christ were emboldened like never before to “be Christ’s witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8). The Savior had told them: “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you, and you will be my witnesses” (Acts 1:8). The power of the Holy Spirit was filling them, motivating them, and leading them forth to spread the Gospel and make disciples.

This same power has transformed the hearts and lives of millions of people who have accepted Christ as Savior. For example, John Lennox is a professor of mathematics at Oxford University (emeritus), and a vibrant witness for Jesus Christ. In “The God Delusion Debate” with Richard Dawkins in 2007, Lennox stated: “God, far from being a delusion, is real. Ultimate reality is a personal, eternal and supernatural God, who has revealed himself in the Universe, in the Bible, and supremely in Jesus Christ his Son who is Lord and God incarnate.”

Lennox pointed out one of the fatal flaws of atheism: “If in the end my beliefs, my theories, my scientific theories are the results ultimately of the motions of atoms in my brain produced by an unguided, random, mindless process, why should I believe them?”

Lennox also said, “The world that Richard Dawkins wishes to bring us to is no paradise except for the few. It denies the existence of good and evil. It even denies justice. But our hearts cry out for justice. And centuries ago the Apostle Paul spoke to the philosophers of Athens and pointed out that there would be a day in which God would judge the world by the Man that he had appointed, Jesus Christ. And that he had given assurance to all people by raising him from the dead. And the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a miracle, something supernatural, for me constitutes the central evidence upon which I base my faith, not only that atheism is a delusion, but that justice is real, and our sense of morality does not mock us, because if there is no resurrection, if there is nothing after death, in the end the terrorists and the fanatics have got away with it.”

Nevertheless, Richard Dawkins refuses to place his faith in the overwhelming evidence for the resurrection of Jesus Christ. While understanding the biology of the two genders, Dawkins lacks the necessary discernment from the Holy Spirit to accept and celebrate the Messiah's resurrection. Scripture informs us that “no one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Corinthians 12:3).

Each one of us will stand before Jesus on Judgment Day (2 Cor. 5:10), but only those who are forgiven of their sins will be granted entrance into Heaven. Just as there are only two genders, only two paths exist into eternity (Matthew 7:13,14). John Lennox and millions of other believers are on the narrow path to Paradise. Which path are you on?