Rising anti-Jewish animus on the far-right must be resisted by conservatives

There are already plenty of pundits weighing in on polarization and division in American life. However, as a senior pastor for over 40 years, I can’t help but address one major problem that’s becoming all too bi-partisan.

I’m talking about the meteoric rise in antisemitism, which has clearly infected both political parties. This age-old bigotry has expanded in both overt and covert forms, not just in the U.S., but around the world.

In the wake of the Tucker Carlson-Nick Fuentes interview, anyone assuming that rising anti-Jewish animus in this country stems only from woke progressives is sadly mistaken.

It’s true, of course, that the pro-Hamas demonstrations on elite college campuses after the deadly Oct. 7 massacre were driven by the political left. This became clear when Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., strongly criticized the anti-Israel protests and was then sharply rebuked by his own party.

But when Carlson welcomed the right-wing, neo-Nazi extremist Fuentes on his podcast, and then failed to rebut his assertions that “the main challenge” to unifying Americans is “organized Jewry in America,” it exposed the reality that antisemitism exists on both ends of the political spectrum.

To be fair, many conservatives loudly condemned those remarks. Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz called them “profoundly dangerous.” The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, meanwhile, rang the alarm for conservatives to heed “this poison in their own ranks.” Ben Shapiro went so far as to condemn Tucker Carlson live at TPUSA's AmFest last month. “Nick Fuentes is an evil troll and … building him up is an act of moral imbecility,” said Shapiro. “And that is precisely what Tucker Carlson did.”

Politically influential people across this country must heed this advice, regardless of their partisan affiliations. They should also counter this tsunami of Jewish hate with consistent and bold philosemitic benevolence. And there is one place they should all look to see an example of what this looks like in practice.

I’m referring to the heartfelt fellowship between the Jewish and Christian faith-based communities. Despite the troubled past of Christians and Jews, the growing commitment of these two great faiths to defending each other is a sight to behold.

Just ask Uri Steinberg, who has been orchestrating major relief and recovery projects in Israel ever since Oct. 7, 2023.

“There is something so unique and special taking place here,” Uri said recently. “You’re seeing Christians reach out to Jews to help after these horrific acts.”

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, Christians gave at record levels to help Israel and the Jewish people. Even before this, committed Christians have given to organizations providing humanitarian aid and security projects for marginalized Jewish communities worldwide. Dozens of Christian denominations and Christian leaders participated in “Stand Up Sunday” last September in solidarity with Jews facing discrimination. And pastors and Christian nonprofit leaders across the country have significantly expanded their advocacy efforts in fighting against antisemitism.

“This really is fulfilling a greater bond and a greater calling,” Steinberg added, “especially in a time when so many naysayers out there are trying to divide us again.”

Our own ministry partners within Israel are working to bolster the security infrastructure at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Hamas terrorists murdered one in four residents in cold blood during the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We’re also nearing completion of a new sports complex in Ein HaBesor, just 3 miles east of Gaza. This complex will allow Ein HaBesor’s children to live as carefree kids again. Not long ago, these children huddled with their families in safe rooms for over 20 hours that terrible day, fearing that any second the terrorists might break through and attack them.

Everywhere you look, especially after the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, thousands of Christians have been moved by the suffering of their Jewish brothers and sisters. They were compelled to step up and give, and they did.

Yes, tragically, there are left-wing activists unleashing antisemitic violence and bigotry on college campuses. And yes, there are right-wing, anti-Jew radicals who are stirring up trouble on social media right now. But let’s not forget these are a tiny, if loud, minority who are vastly outnumbered by the Christians and Jews, of whatever political persuasions, determined to help mankind in their moment of greatest need.

To be clear, conservative leaders cannot bury their heads and stay neutral as this loud minority on the right foments hate and tries to lure other individuals — especially young men — to subscribe to their dangerous ideology.

As antisemitic extremists fight for attention, it’s up to responsible leaders to fight for the truth. This requires moral leadership, the kind that calls out evil no matter where it appears, and the kind that celebrates the remarkable unity already being lived out by Christians and Jews around the world.

If we follow that example, the loudest voices won’t be those spreading hate, but those standing together in steadfast hope.