Sexual predators seek jobs that provide easy access to children

Children are under assault by the very people whose job it is to protect them. Daily news stories reveal the disturbing reality that sexual predators have infiltrated the teaching, coaching and pastoral professions.



Stories like two Wisconsin teachers who attempted to seduce a student into a foursome, an Oregon teacher arrested for online sexual corruption of a child, a Virginia pastor accused of sexually violating children, a New Jersey teacher accused of having sex with a student, a Florida teacher arrested for sexting with a minor student, and an Alabama school district employee accused of sex with a minor, to name a few.

A recent DailyMail.com article titled “Inside the twisted minds of female teacher pedos,” chronicled 25 cases across 16 states over the past year where female teachers were charged with sex crimes involving underage students. The article brought back memories of a similar scandal that unfolded in my small-town high school eight years ago. Unfortunately, the predator at my former high school was a close childhood friend.

I hadn’t seen my friend in over 20 years until 2016 when her picture appeared in the local paper. As a teacher at my old high school, she was arrested for sex with a minor student. This relationship began in the classroom, continued via Snapchat, and escalated into secretive meetings. I don’t know what led my friend down that path, but I do know teachers should protect their students, not sexualize them. As a coach and Sunday school teacher, I believe there is no greater calling than to mentor children. However, the disturbing reality is that our children are being sexually manipulated by those whom we entrust them to. Equally disturbing is that the social media tools that define today’s digital world are the very tools through which these predators gain unfettered access to our children.

Predators are not easily identifiable and, unfortunately, no child is safe. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91% of child sexual abuse in 2023 was committed by someone known and trusted by the child and/or the child’s family. Predators seek positions of trust and influence over children. They are fueled by a child’s risky online behavior and an ability to exploit childhood insecurities and vulnerabilities. They seek to gain a child’s trust through common interests like sports, clothing, or music. Predators exert influence over children through affirmation of choices and exploitation of sexual curiosity; and like my friend, predators often seek to extend relationships beyond the classroom or playing field.

As parents, grandparents, and guardians you must educate yourselves and your children. Engage in conversation. Know who they talk to and what they talk about. Learn the social media outlets they use. Most importantly, let your children know you are there for them; that they can come to you and discuss concerning or inappropriate behavior they have encountered. Teach them what is and isn’t appropriate interaction between adults and children.