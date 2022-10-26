Should pastors handover ministries to their children?

I am asking this question genuinely. Since I am planning to hand over my ministry to my son one day, I have been thinking about this issue more often these days.

I recently listened to Bishop T.D Jakes of Potter’s House from Dallas, Texas, hand over his “Woman Thou are Loosed Ministry” to his daughter. His speech was overwhelmingly convincing and indicated that the daughter was qualified to receive the mantle from him. He emphasized that he was anointing her not through DNA, birth order, favoritism, or nepotism. According to Bishop Jakes “If I did not know that the hand of the Lord was upon you, I would never do this.” There are testimonies that Sarah Jakes Roberts is qualified for this assignment that was handed over to her by the father, but there are still some people asking “Is God's ministry now a family heritage?”

In as much as I know that the opinion of people does not matter when God has said yes, I am still bothered by this practice. The ultimate question should be how to honor God, not family. Is there a biblical way of handling succession and appointments of church and ministry workers? Maybe a look at a few appointments done by the Apostles in the Book of Acts will be of help to us.

When the disciples replaced Judas with Matthias they prayed and said: “Thou Lord which knoweth the heart of all men, show whether of this two thou hast chosen, that they may take part of this ministry and apostleship from which Judas by transgression fell, that he may go his own place” (Acts 1:24-26). After prayer, they cast their lots and lots fell upon Matthias and he was numbered among the Apostles.

Two men were chosen by the Apostles based on human calculation but were subjected to God’s approval. The omniscient God is the searcher of the hearts of all men and His choice is indisputable. This method is more reliable than simply appointing people based on who we like and who we think is most qualified. It is important to note that Peter as the leader of the Apostles allowed all to be involved in prayers and casting lots. I believe that even if family members are appointed through this process that there should be no cause for alarm.

In Acts 6, there was a dispute between the Hellenistic and Hebrew Christians over the negligence of Hellenistic widows in the daily ministration of food. This was a very big administrative challenge for a church that was trying to survive external aggression from the Jewish authority. The Apostles needed to appoint those who would be responsible for the equitable distribution of food, and this was how the committee members were appointed. “Brothers and sisters, choose seven men from among you who are known to be full of the Spirit and wisdom. We will turn this responsibility over to them” (Acts 6:3).

Out of this process came able men like Stephen, who became the very first martyr, and Philip, who became a very dedicated evangelist. Luke gives an account in Acts of how Paul and Barnabas appointed elders in every church that they planted: “And when they had appointed elders for them in every church, with prayer and fasting they committed them to the Lord in whom they had believed” (Acts 14:23). Apostolic succession was not passed through family lines. It simply wasn’t.

If there is no one sent to me by God, I will assume that God sent my son to take over the leadership role in the ministry. He has labored diligently with me and understands the mandate more than anyone else. I want a successor whom I know will be able to pass through suffering and pains, take risks, and is ready to die for the sake of the Gospel. Whoever that person may be, God must make that decision; not my flesh.