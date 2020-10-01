Socialism and the King's economic policy

Socialism is a man-made economic ideology driven by the big idea that the masses know how to use my property, my money, and my materials better than I do.

It’s the ideology that gave birth to government-run housing, welfare, socialized medicine, and a tax system that redistributes the wealth of hardworking Americans to non-working Americans. And I suppose if we lived in a kingdom-centered society, a world in which We the People followed the directives of the King, I might be more inclined to go along with such a notion. But our society is controlled by a different kingdom that leads the people according to their desires instead of according to what’s godly. Yes, the kingdom of the evil one has established itself in America, and what’s the result? The apostle Paul might put it this way:

For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. (Phil. 3:18–19)

Does that sound like a group of people you want directing your tax dollars, your property, and your economic opportunities?

No way, dude!

I’m concerned that when a government composed of ungodly bureaucrats exercises control over our wealth, they’ll spend it on ungodly policies, funding immorality. Don’t believe me?

Pay attention, Mr. and Mrs. and Ms. Taxpayer.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a bill making socialized healthcare available to the masses through government intervention. As is the way with all government intervention, Obamacare, as it’s come to be known, is also a vehicle for advancing a godless, immoral agenda.

How?

In the runup to the 2020 election, a group of politicians came clean about their intentions for socialized healthcare. For years, there’d been a bill on the books (my son Al tells me it’s called the Hyde Amendment) that in most instances prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. But as the 2020 electoral cycle opened, the majority of Democrat candidates shared an expanded view of a pro-choice agenda, arguing that Obamacare recipients should receive some form of abortion coverage. There was a holdout, though. Former vice president Joe Biden had previously stood by prohibiting government-funded abortions. But as he entered the race, he was criticized for his support of the Hyde Amendment. So Old Joe flipped and changed his position. The New York Times reported, “Joseph R. Biden Jr. . . . no longer supports a measure that bans federal funding for most abortions.”

Show us your true colors, Joe.

See what happens when socialist systems are directed by godless people? We end up with government-funded immorality. And the American people are forced to hold their noses and choke it down.

One could argue, in comparison to socialism, capitalism is its own sort of-ism, and in the hands of godless people, it can be just as destructive. True enough.

But ask yourself, which philosophy — capitalism or socialism — gives the citizens of the kingdom the best opportunity to use their money to advance the causes of the King? The one that allows a godless government to distribute wealth as they see fit or the system that gives kingdom people the freedom to direct their resources toward godly causes?

Do I really need to ask?

The King could have come and set up a holy socialist government that redistributed wealth to the poor. But if you examine the Scriptures, you’ll see that’s not what happened. Instead, the King entrusted his people with money and asked them to use it in ways that honored the King.

Throughout the Bible, the Almighty affirms private wealth creation.

Jesus didn’t abdicate his responsibility to us, the spiritually poor, and we shouldn’t abdicate ours either. And we shouldn’t expect the government to do our job for us. Instead, we ought to fight for the right to use our wealth to care for those in the world around us and, ultimately, to bring them into the kingdom. This is exactly what Jesus asks of us. If we don’t, we turn that responsibility over to the government and let ungodly legislators and presidents determine how to spend our capital, there’s no doubt our money will be used for ungodly ends.

I don’t expect this message will be well received. I reckon the media might take a shot or two at my view of the King’s economic policy. After all, the message of the King is foolishness to those under the influence of the evil one (1 Cor. 1:18). But, don’t you see how true this is? All these self-proclaimed wise men, today’s politicians, don’t they think they know how to spend our money better than we do? But how has that panned out, America? Have socialist programs — healthcare, government housing, welfare — made us more moral, upright, godly, and harder working? Have they eliminated poverty?

Nah.

According to census statistics, 38.1 million people still live in poverty in the United States. Some research shows that as much as 10 percent of government assistance recipients have used illicit drugs in the last month. So, if you ask me, I’d say all those government programs haven’t cured the ills of society — socially or morally.

What could alleviate poverty more directly while increasing the moral standing of our fellow Americans? Come on down to the river and find out. See how a few kingdom capitalists — my family, for instance — fight poverty, joblessness, and homelessness. Meet folks who work hard and live right. And once you’re convinced (and I know you will be), join me in the fight for the right to keep your money and to use it for the King.

Adapted from JESUS POLITICS: HOW TO WIN BACK THE SOUL OF AMERICA. Copyright © 2020 by Phil Robertson. Published by Thomas Nelson. Available wherever books are sold.