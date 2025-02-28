Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Tattoo regret trend and the expense of removal

Dear Chuck,

I got some crazy tattoos while in the Marine Corps when I was single. Now my wife wants me to get rid of the ones she does not like. I tell her that besides being super painful, it is a waste of our money. Any advice?

Split over Tattoos

Dear Split over Tattoos,

Your wife is certainly not alone in her position. This topic is front and center since tattoos have gone mainstream over the past decade. In the US alone, about $1.5 billion was spent on tattoos in 2024.

Tattoo regret

The trend on social media called “tattoo regret” is leading many to consider removal. Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Pete Davidson, has been in the process of “burning” off most of his 200 tattoos. He describes the experience as “horrible.” Regardless, the removal market has grown exponentially due to the availability of safe options. $478 million was spent in 2019, and over $1 billion was spent in 2024. An estimated $3.57 billion is projected to be spent by 2032, according to Allied Market Research.

Reasons for tattoo removal:

Relationship changes.

Maturity and changed tastes.

Starting a family.

Social perception.

Job requirements.

Poor artistry.

Fading or blurring.

Desire for something new or different. Allergic reaction or infection.

Types of removal

Since tattoos are designed to be permanent, complete removal is difficult. Skin color variation and scarring may occur regardless of the method used to eradicate the tattoo. Methods vary due to size, color, age, location, and clinician or physician’s experience. The following may be used: laser, dermabrasion, surgical excision, subcutaneous injections, chemical peels, and removal creams.

Here are some evolving removal processes:

Picosecond Lasers

They deliver energy pulses in trillionths of a second, breaking down ink into tiny particles that are easier for the body to naturally eliminate. Less scarring occurs, and fewer sessions are required, thus reducing costs.

Multi-wavelength laser platforms

These treatments are customized based on the colors and depths of the ink. The risk of skin damage is minimized, making it safer for varied skin tones.

AI-powered technology

Unique needs are met with this data-driven approach that maximizes effective treatments and minimizes discomfort and side effects. It can analyze before-and-after images, effectiveness, and needed adjustments.

Pain management innovation

Cryogen-based and air-cooling systems are used to numb the skin before and during laser treatment. Topical anesthetics are becoming more effective and giving longer-lasting relief. Virtual reality (VR) is being researched by some clinics to distract clients from discomfort during treatments.

Cost of removal

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average cost of laser removal is around $700. However, additional fees must be considered: facility, surgeon, and anesthesia fees, medical tests, and prescriptions. Also, many trips are required, and healing time out of the sun is necessary, which may cut into your work hours or vacation time. Some estimate that the removal of many tattoos can spiral up to hundreds of thousands of dollars before they are all removed.

See a cost chart here: https://www.healthline.com/health/tattoo-removal-how#methods.

See a cost calculator here: https://ctrlcalculator.com/misc/tattoo-removal-cost-calculator/.

To remove or not to remove?

The story of Pete Davidson is worthy of consideration. He spent more than $200,000 over a multi-year period to completely remove his tattoos. His advice is to make sure you really want to get it in the first place!

If it is just a few tattoos your wife finds offensive, consider the cost, save the money to be able to afford it, and honor her requests. The best solution is the one that brings peace to you and your spouse. Explore the data I have provided and do your own research. Then the two of you will need to discuss, pray, and make a unified final decision. Thanks for the question.

