The choice between good and evil is upon us

As we navigate an era of unprecedented moral and ethical upheaval, a growing number of religious scholars and teachers of prophecy are sounding a clarion call. They believe we are approaching a pivotal time when God will no longer "wink at sin" (Acts 17:30). The divine patience that has allowed humanity to explore its boundaries will soon give way to a demand for decisive action. This sense of urgency compels us to make a choice between good and evil, aligning ourselves either with God or with the devil.



The state of our nation

In the face of increasingly controversial practices, such as gender changes in minors and the criminalization of parental intervention, many believe that society is drifting far from biblical principles. These actions are seen as not just anti-biblical but as signs of a deep moral crisis. The call from these scholars is clear: prepare for the time when you will have to take a stand. Instead of waiting for civil unrest or worse, a civil war, to erupt on American soil, now is the moment to choose whom you will serve (Joshua 24:15).

Historical parallels

We can draw lessons from the history of ancient Israel, which saw cycles of good and bad kings, each bringing either blessings or curses upon the nation. Just as Israel sometimes followed God wholeheartedly, only to fall into idolatry and sin under subsequent rulers, our society too vacillates between periods of moral clarity and ethical confusion.

When the Israelites demanded meat in the wilderness, God gave them quail, which led to their physical sickness (Numbers 11:4-34). This serves as a metaphor for our spiritual state: when we demand what is not good for us, we suffer the consequences.

Think about it. Manna was God’s perfect food for His creation and yet it wasn’t good enough. We still wanted more. Have we really changed that much today?

The need for repentance and revival

The message from these prophetic voices is not one of condemnation but of urgent appeal. We are called to repentance and revival. We must read the Bible, pray, fellowship, and seek holiness. We should strive to embody the basics of Christianity, loving God and loving our fellow man (Matthew 22:37-39). There is no time for internal bickering; unity with God and with one another is paramount.

Lest we forget, we need to receive our Father’s love and flow in his love and love one another. We’re not to go on a legalistic trip, but rather desire His will for our lives and to share that love with others.

Conclusion

As we stand at the crossroads, the choice before us is stark. We can either continue down a path of moral ambiguity and ethical decay, or we can turn back to the foundational truths of our faith. The warnings are clear: do not wait until the blood is running in the streets. Embrace wisdom and righteousness from the outset. If we falter, let us repent quickly and move forward. Let us avoid becoming ungrateful and unholy. Instead, let us put others before ourselves, embodying the sacrificial love that Christ exemplified.

The time for decision is now. Choose wisely, for the stakes could not be higher.