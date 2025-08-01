Home Opinion The ERLC's future after Brent Leatherwood's resignation

Yesterday, July 31, 2025, Brent Leatherwood submitted his resignation as president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, bringing to an end nearly a decade-long relationship with the Southern Baptist Convention entity. Leatherwood served from 2017 to 2021 as director of strategic relationships and from 2021 onward, first as acting and then permanent president.

Brent Leatherwood was called to serve Southern Baptists during a turbulent and divisive time. Scott Foshee, ERLC Board Chairman, in accepting Leatherwood’s resignation, noted, “While biblical values have been under attack, Brent has been a consistent and faithful missionary to the public square. We are thankful for his commitment to the Lord and to this Commission.”

Leatherwood responded by thanking Southern Baptists for having had the opportunity to serve at such a time as this. Stating, “I believe gratitude is at the heart of conservatism,” Leatherwood said. “I will always be thankful for the opportunity provided for me by our churches—for the support they have offered and the resources they have sacrificially given to this entity.”

He assumed leadership of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (the public policy entity of Southern Baptists) in the midst of the vortex of controversy left in the wake of Russell Moore’s exit as head of the entity in 2021 after eight years of service.

At the last Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas this June, attempts were made to defund the ERLC. Although the motion to defund failed, the fact that 42.84% of the messengers or voters voted for defunding caused concern among some of the Commission’s supporters.

Although Leatherwood has chosen to resign, it is important that the ERLC’s ministry of applying biblical truth to the sins and evils of society continue. The Commission’s call for Southern Baptists and other people of faith to bring their faith convictions to bear as salt and light in society is tremendously important for the spiritual welfare of American society.

Consequently, although Leatherwood’s tenure has now come to an end, it is important that the work of this Commission go forward. It would be tragic if the Convention were to abolish the ERLC precisely when it has more opportunity to make a difference on U.S. government policies than it has had in its entire previous history. There are more legislators and members of the administration who are receptive to positions espoused by the ERLC on behalf of the Convention than ever before in the Commission’s century-long history.

I believe that God, in His providence, has been preparing someone for many years to be the next president of the ERLC. We need to be in prayer that God will convict that person that the ERLC is his next ministry assignment and that the ERLC search committee will be led to him in due order.

As we pray for the man God has prepared to be the next ERLC president, let us keep Brent Leatherwood’s leadership style, as described by Justice Eric Costanzo, in mind as we envision his successor:

“In each of his roles at the ERLC, including as president, Brent has equipped believers to think and act biblically in the public square. “Brent has a great mind for speaking into and shaping policy that honors the Lord and demands dignity for all people who are made in His image. In a time when the nature of this work comes with stiff opposition and countless challenges, Brent has demonstrated integrity and has remained a faithful leader for this valuable entity.”

When I was informed of Brent’s resignation, I responded with the following statement:

“The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and Southern Baptists owe a great debt of gratitude to Brent Leatherwood who accepted leadership at the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission during a time of turmoil and crisis. He worked tirelessly to restore the Southern Baptists’ confidence in the ERLC during his tenure of leadership. “I know from experience that being the head of the ERLC in many ways makes you a lightning rod for criticism from many different directions as you deal with a plethora of controversial issues. “Brent served with grace and integrity and Southern Baptists should join me in being grateful for his leadership and ministry.”