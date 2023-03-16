The FDIC provision that provides next-level protection

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent financial shock waves throughout America and around the world. And when Signature Bank collapsed shortly thereafter, we had suddenly witnessed the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) now finds itself smack dab in the middle of this hot mess. FDIC deposit insurance protects bank customers when an FDIC-insured bank fails. The standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

But that insurance only protects money. What about your most valuable asset? That is to say, what about your immortal soul?

Whether you currently realize it or not, the real you is going to exist forever. And I am happy to inform you that God offers next-level protection for your soul that is literally out of this world. People deposit money in banks, whereas God deposits the Holy Spirit into each one of his children. And thankfully, this “Forever Deposit in Christ” (FDIC) is eternally secure.

The Apostle Paul described this special Gospel provision when writing to Christians in Corinth: “Now it is God who makes both us and you stand firm in Christ. He anointed us, set his seal of ownership on us, and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come” (2 Cor. 1:21-22). Paul penned the same thing in 2 Cor. 5:5: “God has given us the Spirit as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.”

And Paul offered this encouragement to believers in Ephesus: “You also were included in Christ when you heard the word of truth, the Gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession — to the praise of his glory” (Ephesians 1:13-14).

The New Testament uses the phrase “in Christ” to describe those who have been justified, redeemed, forgiven, born again and saved. A person enters God’s family through repentance and faith in the Messiah. And once you are “in Christ,” you have been converted and are instantly forgiven of your sins. God credits your account with the righteousness of Christ. (Romans 3:21-26) And since it is impossible for man to earn his salvation, “God credits righteousness apart from works” (Romans 4:6).

“But wait a minute Dan,” you may say. “What about those who continually live in deliberate sin, while claiming to be saved?” The Bible is clear that such individuals have deceived themselves and are certainly not “in Christ.” Anyone who lives for sin remains unsaved and outside of Christ (Galatians 6:7-8).

Paul wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” (2 Cor. 5:17). And if you are in Christ, then you received your deposit when the Holy Spirit brought you to faith in the Savior (John 3:6). God graciously gave you a forever deposit in Christ. “We have this treasure in jars of clay” (2 Cor. 4:7).

God’s Word instructs Christians: “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God?” (1 Cor. 6:18). God placed his deposit within your soul, while also writing your name in “the book of life” (Revelation 3:5; 20:12). You have been granted “an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade — kept in Heaven for you” (1 Peter 1:4).

What if you could spend a billion dollars during a few decades on Earth, or instead, experience the unsearchable riches of Christ throughout eternity in Heaven. Which would you choose? The billion dollars may appeal to you, but how would such obscene wealth benefit you during your appointment in God’s courtroom on Judgment Day? (2 Corinthians 5:10).

On the other hand, if you choose to follow the One who suffered the agony of crucifixion in order to pay for your sins, you will be rich beyond measure throughout eternity (Psalm 16:11). You can either receive God’s forever deposit into your soul by accepting Christ as your Savior, or you can say “No” to Jesus and reject the unsearchable riches he would have gladly given you.

The joy, pleasure and peace of Heaven will be overflowing throughout eternity. We can barely begin to imagine how wonderful it is going to be! In contrast, do you honestly think that anyone in Hell today wants to be suffering in that prison? There are multitudes of people in Hell right now, including many former millionaires and billionaires. We cannot imagine such intense agony and utter despair. Once you enter Heaven or Hell you arrive at the place where you will spend eternity.

While some allow their heart to become consumed with the love of money, such misplaced devotion wraps itself around your soul like a boa constrictor squeezing the life out of its victim. Jesus said, “No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24).

So, which will it be? Follower of Christ, or lover of money? Those who reject Christ’s gracious offer of everlasting life in Heaven will eventually enter Hell. That is, unless they reverse course before their soul exits their body. You will be immediately transported to either Heaven or Hell the moment you die, and your departure time is getting closer every hour (Matthew 7:13-14). Will you turn to Christ today in repentance and believe that Jesus died on the cross to pay for your sins?

God’s forever deposit in Christ truly provides next-level protection. This inheritance will never be taken away from those who trust Jesus and receive the free gift of everlasting life. So, do you want to go to Heaven when you die, or not? And do you want to live for Christ today, or do you want to serve the god of money? It is impossible to do both.