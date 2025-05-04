Home Opinion The federal persecution of Christians will stop. Here's why

Never let anyone tell you that elections don’t matter.

On April 22, Attorney General Pam Bondi convened the inaugural meeting of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, a bold step toward restoring the religious liberty that has been under siege for far too long in our once-Christian nation.

Established by President Donald Trump in February through Executive Order 14202, titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” this task force signals a seismic shift in how our government will treat Christians.

Christians are, without question, the most persecuted religious group in America.

During 12 of the last 16 years under the anti-Christian Obama and Biden regimes (with a four-year reprieve during Trump’s first term), Christians were explicitly and relentlessly targeted by the life-crushing power of the government. If it wasn’t the feds, it was hostile blue states like Colorado, Virginia, New York, and others that did the devil’s dirty work. And if it wasn’t the feds or the states, it was universities, corporations, and the media.

So for conservative Christians and First Amendment fans everywhere, this isn’t just a policy win being put into action — it’s an answer to prayer. God is closing the mouths of the lions and opening the door out of the den (at least for the next four years).

The meeting, attended by heavyweights like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and FBI Director Kash Patel, was a call to investigate and end what the initial EO described as the Biden administration’s “egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses.”

These words cut right to the heart of the matter: The previous administration weaponized federal agencies like the Department of Justice, FBI, and IRS against believers, while turning a blind eye to vandalism and violence against churches and pro-life centers. The task force, Bondi vowed, would ensure that “abuse would not continue and that American tax dollars were not used to support the weaponization of our legal system to target Christians.”

From what I can tell, this task force is no abstract bureaucratic exercise nor is it simply a talking point offered to satisfy Trump’s Evangelical voting base. The meeting featured gut-wrenching testimonies from Christians persecuted under Biden’s watch.

Michael Farris, an attorney specializing in religious liberty cases, recounted how Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel was investigated and charged by the IRS for alleged Johnson Amendment violations — a thinly veiled attack on a church’s right to speak the truth.

Phil Mendes, a Navy SEAL, shared how he was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds.

And Dr. Scott Hicks of Liberty University detailed how Christian institutions like his and Grand Canyon University were intentionally targeted and slapped with punitive fines for their biblical worldview.

These are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate campaign to marginalize Christians, a campaign that Bondi’s task force is now poised to dismantle.

Again, the past two decades have felt like a slow-motion crucifixion of our values. Under Obama, the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate forced Christian employers like Hobby Lobby to violate their conscience or face crippling fines. Remember the Little Sisters of the Poor? This celibate order of elderly nuns was ordered to provide abortion and contraceptive coverage to its employees. Obama’s DOJ also argued against religious liberty in landmark cases, such as Obergefell v. Hodges, prioritizing secular ideology and the radical LGBT agenda over faith.

Biden doubled down, with his DOJ prosecuting pro-life Christians under the FACE Act, resulting in multi-year prison sentences for peaceful protesters, including a Catholic priest and a 75-year-old grandmother. Meanwhile, over 400 attacks on churches since 2020 have gone largely unprosecuted. The secular culture, amplified by Hollywood, academia, and media, has mocked and vilified Christians, painting us as bigots for holding to biblical truths about marriage, life, and gender.

This is the context in which Trump’s task force emerges, not as some act of favoritism towards Christians but as a necessary corrective to a government that has trampled on the First Amendment and, specifically, the religious liberty rights of Christians. This is a much-needed correction.

Still, even without the backdrop of this recent persecution, it’s good for our government, and any government, to prioritize protecting Christianity.

Christianity is the one true faith. Our nation was founded on Christian principles. And the Bible is clear about the role of government in upholding justice and righteousness. Romans 13:4 calls governing authorities “God’s servant for your good,” tasked with promoting what is right and restraining evil.

Christianity was and still is the bedrock of Western civilization, including the United States. Protecting it is not about establishing a theocracy but about preserving the cultural and spiritual inheritance that makes America exceptional. As Bondi herself put it, “Protecting Christians from bias is not favoritism. It’s upholding the rule of law and fulfilling the constitutional promise [of the First Amendment].”

The task force’s mission is both practical and profound. It will scrutinize federal agencies for anti-Christian policies, seek input from faith-based organizations, and recommend legislative or executive actions to root out discrimination.

Already, the Trump administration has dropped three FACE Act cases against pro-lifers and redefined the law to prevent further abuse. FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the infamous 2023 anti-Catholic memo from the FBI’s Richmond office, pledging to eliminate any bias influencing investigations. Secretary Rubio raised concerns about a Christian Foreign Service Officer threatened with a child abuse investigation for homeschooling, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon tackled abusive gender ideology being forced on Christian kids, against their parents’ wishes, in public schools.

Skeptics, like the Interfaith Alliance, mistakenly argue that this task force risks elevating one faith over others. But this is a strawman. The task force doesn’t diminish other faiths; it corrects a specific, documented pattern of anti-Christian hostility. Critics also claim there is no evidence of systemic bias. But the testimonies at the task forces’ meeting, and countless others, are evidence enough — real people, real persecution, real injustice.

If the launch of this task force doesn’t bring you to rejoice, or you want to nitpick people’s theology, you’re missing the bigger picture here. Christians should be ecstatic about this because it represents a government finally listening to our cries. For too long, we’ve been told to keep our faith private, to bow to the altar of secularism. But as Jesus said, “No one lights a lamp and puts it under a basket” (Matthew 5:15).

This task force is a light shining on the darkness of anti-Christian bias and proclaiming that our faith has a place in the public square. It’s a reminder that our government can and should protect the freedoms that define us, ensuring that Christians can worship, speak, and live without fear.

In a culture that increasingly rejects God, Bondi’s task force is a bulwark against the tide. It’s a declaration that America will not abandon its Christian heritage, that we will stand firm in the face of hostility.

As we celebrate this victory, we should pray for Bondi and her team, that they may be “strong and courageous” (Joshua 1:9) in their mission.

Originally published at Standing for Freedom Center.