The left demands that we 'just yay gay!'

When I was a kid, we were told to never talk to strangers. Today, children are told to confide in strangers.

When I was a kid, we were told “just say no to drugs.” Today, children are told to just say yes to extremely dangerous puberty-blocking drugs.

When I was a kid, most families had a father and mother. Today, they have Parent 1, Parent 2, Parent 3, or more.

When I was a kid, male and female were a thing. Today, 72 genders are a (made up) thing.

When did confusion become a virtue and clarity a vice?

Last summer, the LGBTQPR machine was in full swing. “Don’t Say Gay” was the mantra in response to a common-sense Florida Parental Rights in Education bill. Mainstream media used the phrase to distort and attack the legislation created to “reinforce fundamental rights of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children.” Now, the Left is spreading fear and misinformation about the federal “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act.” The bill aims to do what needs to be done: protect children and enforce parental rights.

The insanely well-funded LGBTQIA+++ lobby is incredibly powerful. In just a matter of a few years, activists have painted our entire social environment, including crosswalks, with (co-opted) rainbow colors. The Church of Corporate America regularly preaches that it doesn’t matter who you love (hence Apple Trailers promoting a vile new movie about the incestual relationship between a mother and her son). The news media has changed our very language in order to bow to the political redefinitions of gender and sexuality. Schools are showing pride in explicit books celebrating homosexuality, bisexuality, transgenderism, and even pedophilia (e.g., Lawn Boy).

The Left demands that we Just Yay Gay! Don’t dare challenge any of it. You know, because LGBT privilege.

You’ll get branded a “homophobe” or “transphobe” or some other silly label to try to silence you. Many do rhetorical and moral acrobatics to contort themselves into an ally who somehow believes the propaganda. Others just keep quiet for fear of angering the gods of gender identity.

Sadly, humanity is worse off because our very core identity is being mangled beyond recognition. Detransitioners, many just youths, are evidence of the tragic consequences of this mutilation of reality. Popular culture tells us to ignore the causes and trauma that lie beneath; we can only be happy for the glitter and sparkles scattered on the surface.

I won’t do it. I love the Healer too much. I love people too much to be shamed into silence.

Why are Americans, especially Christians, afraid to call out the obvious? It’s way past the days when these issues were cast as a “private bedroom issue.” They have permeated everything and demand that we sacrifice our children at the altar of the Perpetually Changing Acronym.

Deception

A child can’t be given a Tylenol in most schools without parental consent across the country. But increasing numbers of government-run schools want to give access to dangerous carcinogenic puberty blockers without parental involvement. Denying parents’ natural rights (as well as state and federal rights), some leftist educators are taking matters – and children – into their own hands. These are not isolated incidents (here, here, and here). Leftist mainstream media just covers for the indoctrinators.

To all the teachers who feel like they need to bare their souls to their students … don’t. Children are not the testing ground for your sexual affirmation. They’re not experimental subjects for your treatable internal conflict. Your chaos shouldn’t become their confusion.

Distortions

Our sex is not “determined at birth.” It’s determined at fertilization by our DNA. That’s science. Too many schools, however, are not following the science but radicalizing children’s minds to “break the binary.”

Guys have periods, apparently. The ACLU said so. Tampax tweeted: “Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed.” Uhh, ok. In order to achieve “menstrual equality”, Oregon passed the “Menstrual Dignity Act.” The bill mandates that period products be placed in all bathrooms including boys’ bathrooms, you know, because boys have periods.

Taxpayers are forced to fund this lunacy.

Devolution

“Family-friendly” drag shows? Elementary-aged children are taken to bars and strip clubs to have men who caricaturize women perform sexual routines for money (see here, here, here, and here). Drag Queen Story Hours include grown men, some of them sex offenders, writhing and gyrating on public library floors with children lying on top of them. This. Is. Abuse.

But we’re told if we don’t accept this, we’re marginalizing LGBTQ+ people. Shouldn’t evil acts that groom children to become sexual objects BE marginalized? “It doesn’t matter what two adults do in the privacy of their own homes” turned into adults doing this to our kids in public.

A same-sex married couple in Georgia was arrested for using their adopted children in child pornography they produced. Homosexuals William Zulock and Zachary Zulock recorded themselves as they — I want to vomit — repeatedly abused those precious children. As an adoptee and adoptive father, I am so sickened by the lack of outrage from mainstream media. #MeToo allegations weren’t even this alarming but got wall-to-wall coverage. What happens when LGBTQ individuals commit the crimes of sexual assault?

Silence.

Determination

Our culture is saturated with the hyper-sexualization of our youth and the deliberate targeting of young children. It’s being freely flaunted all around us. You have to be “inclusive”. You have to be “diverse”. You have to evolve.

Wrong. You can love every human being and rightfully hate some human doings.

We cannot accept the Just Yay Gay collateral damage of our children in order to boost the self-esteem of those who demand we accept, celebrate, and participate in their activism. There is a societal sickness that can only be cured by courageous Love. It cannot heal without Truth. It starts when people are unwilling to keep America’s children on the frontlines of this spiritual war.