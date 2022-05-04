The often-neglected sign of the times

In his The Life of Reason or The Phases of Human Progress, philosopher George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

What we are seeing in today’s political landscape with Russia attacking Ukraine is a repetition of what happened 80 years ago, when Adolf Hitler decided he wanted to conquer the nations of Europe.

After the tragic loss of 50 million precious lives in the Second World War, the United Nations was formed specifically to prevent a repetition of history: never again would a dictator have the power to conquer at will. However, the U.N. has shown itself to be powerless. To “level sanctions” on Russia is like attacking Goliath with a feather duster.

When Germany armed itself back in the late 1930’s, the then prime minister of England returned from negotiations with the Nazis having been assured that Hitler wouldn’t invade other nations. Then Hitler did, eventually conquering several and almost conquering the world, but for the genius and courage of Winston Churchill.

While all this attention is focused on Putin, Russian-backed Iran is mustering nuclear arms with an open agenda to destroy Israel.

Thirty years ago, I wrote a book (which is now out of print) called Russia will Attack Israel, in which I highlighted the Bible’s predictions that a nation to the north of Israel, led by “The Prince of Rosh,” would attack Israel. Is Putin the Prince of Rosh? Is he going to eventually unite with Iran and lead Russia and other godless nations into the much-talked-about Battle of Armageddon? We don’t know for sure, but time will tell.

One thing we do know is that the Bible is the only book that tells us the future before it comes to pass. It speaks of the last days' signs that nation would rise against nation, rumors of wars, plague, general lawlessness, and a very real fear of the future.

But there is another sign of the end times — one that isn’t often addressed — that we’re seeing fulfilled in our time. This was spoken of by Jesus:

“And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:14)

You and I as Christians can help hasten the coming of the Lord by sharing the Gospel with the unsaved — those who are still under the shadow of death and are in danger of being justly damned in Hell.

The Gospel doesn’t attack Goliath with a feather duster, but with a divinely directed stone. The moral law is the sling that gives the Gospel its thrust to penetrate the mind of sinners. It makes the message make sense.

And here is the wonderful kicker: in predicting the future, the Bible proves itself to be the Word of God. And if it is the Word of the Living God, its promise of everlasting life is true. It directs us to the One who gives us a living hope in our death, and it gives us the knowledge that the day will come when there will be no more wars, when swords will be turned into plowshares (see Isaiah 2:4), and that death will be no more.

Let’s hasten that day by sharing the Gospel today.