Home Opinion The overuse of 'fascism' by the Left is a dangerous game

In the well-known Aesop’s Fable of yesteryear, a young boy repeatedly tricks his village into thinking a wolf is attacking his flock, only to laugh as they come running. When the wolf actually does appear, his cries are met with indifference and disaster ensues.

Today, we’re witnessing a political parallel, with the incessant cries of “fascism” coming from the Left and their echo chambers in the mainstream media.

For more than eight years, this has been the go-to epithet for anyone to the right of center on the political stage in America. This is not because any recent candidates actually exhibit any of the traits of fascist leaders but because some of them have challenged the status quo with an unorthodox style and conservative policies.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

But herein lies the rub: By branding everything from tax cuts to immigration enforcement as fascism, the term has been stripped of its historical gravitas, becoming nothing more than a rhetorical cudgel.

Fascism, actual fascism, is characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of political opposition, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.

Now, let’s juxtapose this with the modern American conservative movement.

Conservatives advocating for secure borders isn’t a call for racial purity or nationalistic supremacy; it’s a plea for sovereignty and security, principles enshrined in every nation’s right to protect its citizens. And it was something that most American leaders, both left and right, used to advocate for.

The desire for clean and safe cities? This isn’t an authoritarian crackdown but a basic expectation of any functioning society. Upholding the First and Second Amendments isn’t about suppressing dissent or arming a militia; it’s about preserving the very freedoms that define America. And lower taxes? That’s not an economic clampdown but a belief in less governmental control over personal wealth.

To be clear, fascism is a specific ideology with historical hallmarks like authoritarianism, the deification of the state, and the suppression of political rivals and dissenting views. But none of these are uniquely present in today’s conservative movement. Yet, every policy disagreement, every election challenge, and every conservative justice appointed is met with hyperbolic accusations of an impending fascist regime.

But what happens when we cry wolf too many times? The real danger is twofold. First, it desensitizes the public to genuine threats of totalitarianism. When every conservative is a fascist, then no one really is, and we risk ignoring real authoritarian impulses where they might actually exist.

And here’s where the plot thickens: Often, the accusation functions as a confession. While the Left points one finger at the Right, three fingers point back at them.

Contrast this with the actions taken by the so-called progressives. In the Left’s zeal to enforce radical gender ideology or expand abortion access — and crush any Christians who object — there’s a clear move to silence or coerce those with religious objections. Isn’t this, in essence, a form of totalitarianism? When universities, once the bastions of free thought, become echo chambers where only one set of ideas can be safely expressed, we’re not just flirting with incipient fascism — we’re setting the table for it.

Consider just a few other examples of the Left’s budding totalitarianism:

Targeting political opponents: Under the guise of justice, we’ve seen an unprecedented targeting of political opponents. From the aggressive pursuit of January 6 attendees, some charged with nothing more than trespassing, to Tulsi Gabbard being put on a terror watchlist for air travel to the reams of political investigations into Elon Musk and his high-tech companies after he bought Twitter and refused to act as a censorship platform.

Silencing pro-lifers: The recent crackdowns on pro-life activists, with some sentenced to severe jail time for engaging in peaceful sit-in protests or sidewalk counseling, reveal a coordinated effort to chill dissent and free speech. When did defending life become synonymous with crime in America?

Religious liberty under siege: The threats to remove First Amendment exemptions from Christian hospitals and doctors who refuse to perform abortions or from Christians who refuse to embrace or celebrate radical gender ideology isn’t just an attack on religious freedom, it’s a move towards compelled speech and action, eerily reminiscent of totalitarian mandates.

For any fair observer, it is plain as day that it is the Left that shows a worrying inclination towards fascist tendencies. This, of course, includes their growing desire for “hate speech” regulations that target Christian and conservative viewpoints or their efforts to force social media platforms’ to carry out content “moderation” policies that disproportionately affect right-leaning voices.

The irony is rich. While the Left accuses the Right of being fascists, they’re the ones who actually engage in behavior that edges dangerously close to the very definition of total control over public and private life. They’ve become the architects of a soft totalitarianism, where conformity is enforced not just by jackboots but by social ostracization, deplatforming, and economic punishment.

The overuse of “fascism” by the Left isn’t just a disservice to political discourse — it’s a dangerous game. By diluting the term, they not only desensitize us to real tyranny but also, perhaps unwittingly, shine a light on their own authoritarian leanings.

We must be vigilant, not against the phantom fascists of media hysteria but against the real encroachments on our freedoms, wherever they may come from. Let’s not be the village that ignores the wolf when it truly arrives, all because we grew tired of false alarms.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.