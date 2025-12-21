Share

This week in Christian history: First recorded Christmas celebration; ‘Amazing Grace’ hymn writer dies

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
Getty Images
Getty Images

Throughout the Church's extensive history, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of significant milestones, unforgettable tragedies, remarkable triumphs, notable births and notable deaths.

Some events spanning 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of notable events in Christian history, including the death of John Newton, the ordination of Henry Budd and the earliest recorded Christmas celebration.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles