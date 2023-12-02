Home Opinion The tide is turning against woke companies

For conservatives and Christians seeking to live out our faith in a world that is utterly against us, putting our money where our mouth is hasn’t always been an easy — or even feasible — action to take. For years, options were either limited or nonexistent when it came to purchasing everyday items from companies who didn’t outright mock our values.

In recent months, the mockery has intensified with corporate giants diving into the culture wars. Household names like Bud Light, Target, Ben & Jerry's, and other woke corporations have aligned themselves with the vocal trans-minority movement.

For parents who need to buy an abundance of diapers for their babies, options have been even more limited. Major brands like Huggies, Pampers, and Honest all have ties to LGBTQ causes and Planned Parenthood. This poses a significant challenge for conservatives and Christians who don't want to support companies that champion causes contrary to their beliefs.

Compounding the issue is the fact that boycotts are rarely successful, and we all have to shop for daily essentials — clothing, food, drinks, diapers, household supplies, etc. It's challenging to find and choose companies that align with traditional values.

Enter PublicSquare, America’s largest e-commerce marketplace of freedom-loving businesses. The app and shopping platform seeks to connect patriotic businesses and consumers and they are quickly becoming a beacon for values-based shoppers who want to support “pro-freedom, pro-family, and pro-life” companies. The app has already signed up 70,000+ businesses — and customers can now easily search for alternatives to woke companies.

And big news for pro-life consumers. Just this summer PublicSquare launched its first wholly-owned subsidiary — EveryLife, a direct-to-consumer, pro-life diaper company. EveryLife believes every baby is a “miracle from God who deserves to be loved, protected and celebrated.”

How refreshing, right? Parents and families shouldn’t need to choose between their values and basic necessities. EveryLife supports pregnancy centers, has options for subscriptions, and wants families to know that they are a company whose values align with a conservative, Christian worldview.

Until now, there really have not been viable options for individuals and families who want to move their money to companies that support their values. And, if they did exist, they were hard to find.

The tide is turning.

Just ask Bud Light, Target, and Ben & Jerry’s. To their fiscal shock and surprise, sales have suffered because of their woke ideology. Bud Light has been replaced as America’s top selling beer, Target’s earnings are down after a Pride Month backlash, and Ben & Jerry’s took a beating over their July 4th woke message.

If conservatives and Christians really want to be heard, we need to be vocal with our wallets.

We are not the minority. It’s time we stand together and make our voices heard as the majority. I’m thrilled to be a part of this revolution.