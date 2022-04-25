Thunderous applause over murdering children: Will it happen again?

A few years ago, I wrote an article with a similar title when the so-called Reproductive Health Act passed with thunderous applause in the New York state Senate chamber. I could not believe what I was reading: people actually applauded the slaughtering of children! Was I having a dream . . . a nightmare? Was this real? Will it happen again if AB 2223 passes in California?

As Real Impact clearly states on their A.B. 2223 Fact Sheet:

A.B. 2223 will make infanticide (the killing of born babies) legal in California. This unprecedented bill states that a person will not be “subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty” based on their actions “with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.”

In other words, this bill would shield a mother and anyone helping her from civil and criminal charges for any “actions or omissions” related to her pregnancy. In practice, this bill would allow legal penalties to be removed from mothers, doctors, or accomplices who cause the perinatal death of infants — days, weeks, or months after birth. This is exactly what happens when the Golden State worships the Golden Calf.

Silent Shepherds — Our Silence Offends God

When human life is devalued, atrocities such as the Holocaust, slavery, sex trafficking, and abortion inevitably occur. Pastors are to be pillars who support truth and defend the faith. English evangelist Leonard Ravenhill said, “We need more prophets in our pulpits and less puppets”. God help us when we ignore our calling to confront evil! We need men filled with the Spirit of God rather than political correctness. This battle is for the very soul of our nation.

Silent shepherds do not want to offend. As a result, they fail to defend the innocent. Abortion is rarely mentioned, so repentance is rarely sought. They want to build a church rather than break a heart; coddle and comfort rather than stir and convict. But have we ever stopped to consider that our silence may be offending God?

Passivity Always Reflects a Calloused Heart

The graphic description of abortion is heart-wrenching and soul-searching and would require a WARNING for the graphic content if I included it. How much more is the taking of life after birth? Life is precious. We must fight for it: “From the formation of a child’s first tiny cell to life’s final breath, all life has dignity and value because each and every one of us is made in the image of God” (Focus on the Family).

Will thunderous applause take place if AB2223 passes? Will pastors have the blood of the innocent on their hands (if they don’t already)? Time will tell, but if this doesn’t wake America up, I’m not sure what will. Our passivity is simply a reflection of a cold and callous heart, and remember, as California goes, so goes the Nation.

But keep reading … you can make a difference!

Hope for the Hurting

How can we undo the emotional pain that we experience from abortion?

First, don’t allow past brokenness to cause future pain. We are to forget those things that are behind us and focus on those things ahead (Philippians 3:13). Abortion is not the unpardonable sin. Christ died for every sin, including abortion. Watch the short video here if you need hope after an abortion.

Second, read Psalm 51 often. God’s unfailing love and compassion will see you through. We lean on His strength for the future, not on our failures from the past.

John 10:10 says that Jesus came to give us life, freedom, and a relationship with Him. He is our only hope — the only source of true peace. Are you experiencing this peace? If not, that can change if you trust in Him as Lord and Savior, repent, and turn to Him (Romans 10:9).

My Challenge to Readers: Yes, You Can Make a Difference

Gordon Cove once challenged his audience: “You have not sought the Lord with ‘your whole heart’ until you have tried a protracted season of prayer and fasting.” Could a lack of prayer, fasting, and repentance be one of the hindrances to a spiritual awakening? Absolutely! Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Fasting doesn’t twist God’s arm, but it does bend my knee. There is simply too much on the line—a massive spiritual awakening is our only hope.

With that said, I’ve embarked on a prayer and fasting journey. As evangelist G. Campbell Morgan said, “We cannot organize revival, but we can set our sails to catch the wind from Heaven when God chooses to blow upon His people once again.” If you’d like to join me, I’ll be posting updates and motivation every day or two on my Facebook page here.

I also want to recommend a resource to read during this time—my book, Oh God, Would You Rend the Heavens — it’s available as a free download here.

It’s time to break up our fallow ground and seek the Lord while He still may be found (Hosea 10:12). We provide the sacrifice; He provides the fire!