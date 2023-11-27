‘Tis the season to bring back Nativity scenes

Can you believe it? Thanksgiving is already here. Christmas and Hannukah are right around the corner, which means you and many Americans are already putting up decorations for the holidays.

Many of us go all out when decorating our homes. But across the country, these special holidays are also celebrated publicly, like when cities and communities put up Nativity scenes outside city hall or a lighted Menorah in a public park.

Of course, if you read the headlines, it seems that virtually every holiday season, we hear about these religious displays being forcefully taken down. There always seems to be someone group channeling their inner Grinch, complaining and arguing that public religious displays are “unconstitutional.”

Well, we’re here to tell you that simply isn’t the law. Public religious displays are a part of America’s history and traditions. And despite what some roaming complainers say, these expressions of faith in the public square don’t have to go anywhere. They’re perfectly constitutional.

As the song goes, this is “the most wonderful time of the year.” So, we want to bring you encouragement and hope. Don’t be afraid. Don’t worry about those radical groups that want to deflate the holiday spirit with unfounded complaints.

The law is strongly on the side of religious freedom. In fact, you now have more religious liberty than at any point in the last 50 years. Protections for public expression of religion are stronger than they’ve been in a half-century!

For decades, attacks during Christmas and Hannukah were almost considered normal. Religious Americans got used to being harassed for expressing their beliefs in public. But it doesn’t have to be that way anymore.

You now have the legal foundation to go on offense. It means religious people don’t have to play defense or wait for the next attack.

This holiday season presents a HUGE opportunity. And here’s why.

Thanks to the landmark victories for religious freedom that you helped First Liberty secure in Coach Kennedy and the Bladensburg Peace Cross cases (Kennedy v. Bremerton School District and American Legion v. American Humanist Association), historic displays with religious references and imagery don’t have to be hidden. These wins completely changed the law in a way that favors religious freedom and safeguards religious displays.

For you, it means you can go into your community and begin restoring Nativity scenes, Menorahs, and other religious memorials, images and displays. If anyone tries to take them down, you have the legal backing to confidently defend them.

If you want to help restore faith and religious freedom in America, we urge you: Take action now.

Maybe the Nativity scene you once saw outside city hall is now gone. Or, maybe you no longer see the Menorah when walking in the local park. Now’s the time to start working with your city council or local leaders to bring it back.

Want to know how to get started? We put together a FREE resource to help you: Religious Liberty Protection Kit: Your Guide to Restoring Faith in America. Download it here.

This is an incredible time for religious liberty in America. God has created incredible new opportunities and graciously opened new doors for religious freedom.

After removing major barriers and precedents against religious freedom, we now have incredible opportunities in the courtroom. And with God’s favor, together, we can keep bringing more and more victories that will guard religious liberty for you, your children, and your grandchildren. But those hard-fought victories will only make a difference when we go forth and boldly live out our faith.

Whether it’s Nativity scenes, Menorahs, monuments with religious images, our national motto “In God We Trust,” students praying in schools, or our leaders saying a prayer to start our government meetings, these expressions of faith do not have to be banished to closets. It’s time to go on offense and restore religious freedom where it rightfully and legally belongs.

Originally published at First Liberty.