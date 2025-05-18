Home Opinion To President Trump: Renaming the Persian Gulf would harm Iranians

There have been rumors of President Trump changing the name of the Persian Gulf to the “Arabian Gulf,” causing great concern and even anger among millions of Iranians. At the same time, there are ongoing reports about the U.S. making a deal with the evil Iranian Islamic regime, concerning Israelis, Iranians, and Americans alike.

It’s important to look at what this means today, historically, and the long-term implications for the future.

While I applaud any effort to undermine, weaken, and eliminate the Islamic regime, the idea of renaming the Persian Gulf and negotiating with the ayatollahs can only strengthen the regime. It will cause anger among average Iranians, as it is one of the few physical reminders in the world of the name Persia and its rich culture, which they yearn to restore, free from the atrocities of the Islamic Republic, which most Iranians reject. The term Persian connects Iranians to their national identity and cultural ethos.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Since 1979, Iran has been occupied and ruled by evil ayatollahs whose intention is to erase Persian history, purging Iranians’ identity and culture, while forcing them to extremist Islam. They initiated a system of hate and brainwashing to build walls around their own brutal, illegitimate rule. There is no religious freedom. Anyone who converts to any other religion would face prison, torture, and even execution.

Good news is, there has been an awaking among young Iranians who understand that Islam is the root of their problem, and the ayatollahs are their true enemies; that Iran has been occupied by Islamic extremists with no respect for Persian culture and history.

Iranians have compared President Trump to King Cyrus. I have always supported and admired President Trump and his great leadership. I hope he is not deceived by the malicious advice of the Islamic regime’s agents who have infiltrated America. I pray he does not try to build his own legacy by undermining the proud identity of millions of Iranians.

President Trump can truly be the next Cyrus to help Iranians who have suffered under the ayatollahs, to restore their freedom and national honor. In order to do that, we must embolden ordinary Iranians, not erase their national pride by changing the name of the Persian Gulf.

Like Cyrus, President Trump can be remembered as a great leader in the minds and hearts of millions of Christians by standing with Israel, which is fighting against our common enemy, whose intention is the extermination of both Americans and the state of Israel.

Only a true, genuine, God-fearing leader can embolden a true resistance against the ayatollahs. May God give our president this much-needed wisdom.