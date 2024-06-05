Home Opinion Trump's guilty verdict: 3 reasons God allowed it

We don’t always understand why some things happen, but we know God is sovereign.

Putting the blatant inconsistencies of the Left aside – such as if Trump was a Democrat none of this would be happening, ignoring the Epstein list and the Biden family criminal allegations (all of which are worse than Trump's charges) – God allowed Trump's conviction on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, but why?



Here are three possible reasons:

1. We reap what we sow

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Actions have consequences. Like all of us, Donald Trump’s choices made earlier in his life have consequences that have exposed dealings in his past. But the Banana Republic of America is acting just like the Pharisees Jesus criticized when he said, “Blind guides, who strain out a gnat and swallow a camel!” (Mat 23:24). He was criticizing them because they focused on unimportant details while ignoring the truly important things.

As Christians, we forgive and allow people to move on. As to the charges of Trump’s “character,” many of us realize that we are not electing a Pastor-in-Chief but a Commander-in-Chief.

I can unapologetically say that his personal character does NOT matter to me nearly as much as the Left’s approval of killing the unborn, allowing men to enter women’s locker rooms, and turning a blind eye to trafficking children.

How deceived are we when things such as murdering and exploiting the innocent are no big deal, but Trump’s character is? At least be consistent.

While on the topic of sowing and reaping, many are sowing to the wind and will reap the whirlwind of God’s judgment. Make no mistake, America will answer for her corrupt legislators and ungodly legislation on both sides of the political aisle.

2. Clear lines are being drawn

Through events like this, God is revealing who and what people and churches stand for. Trump is hated, not because of his character, but because of what he stands for. He is a disruptive force.

To those who oppose Trump: If the abortion industry, George Soros, most of the media, and Hollywood are on your side, are you sure that you’re on the right side?

Tragically, many churches have become weak and woke. We’ve created a generation that seeks teachers who tickle ears rather than challenge hearts (cf. 2 Tim. 4:3).

These teachers know nothing of the calling of Jeremiah, in which God’s Word was like a fire that devours and a hammer that shatters (Jer. 23:29). Instead, they prophesy smooth things and encourage sin, and the people love to have it so (Isa. 30:10).

The catalyst for real change

To see real change, we need our pulpits aflame with righteousness again and tongues of fire calling us to repent: “A holy minister is an awful weapon in the hand of God” (Robert McCheyne).

The liberal churches and pastors in America are leading people straight to Hell — not because they do not support Trump, but because they do not support the Gospel and its call to repentance from sexual sin and pride. These liberal churches are failing to lead people back to God. Lines are being drawn and true character is being revealed.

When a vessel is struck, what’s inside spills out, and what is spilling out is a stench in the nostrils of God.

3. What many trust in is being tested to the core

I cringe when I see posts comparing Trump to Jesus, and I fear for the millions who view him as their Savior. I understand their frustrations with America, but we must set our gaze upon God and fan the flames of personal revival: “It is only when the whole heart is gripped with the passion of prayer that the life-giving fire descends, for none but the earnest man gets access to the ear of God” (E.M. Bounds).

We need to return to the old paths: “Where are yesterday’s altars of prayer? Where are the saints that love to linger in His presence? The weeping, the crying, the interceding for lost souls? The church needs to wake up!” (Gene Easley).

Our prayer should be, “Oh Lord, we need fire again, and begin in me!”

Be crystal clear here: This is a plea for full surrender to Christ: He is the only cure for our chaos, the only anchor for our storm, and the only hope for the hurting.

Church, we must humble ourselves before God humbles us.