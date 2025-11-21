Home Opinion Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and demonic attack: Does he deserve the backlash?

Tucker Carlson has found himself at the center of controversy once again. This time for two reasons: his recent interview with Nick Fuentes, a figure widely known for antisemitic and white-nationalist rhetoric, and his claim of having experienced a demonic attack shortly after what he described as a profound encounter with God.

The backlash has been fierce, and not only from the secular press. Many on the political right who once condemned “cancel culture” now seem eager to cancel Carlson. The same voices that demanded nuance and mercy for others now appear quick to condemn one of their own.

Let’s start with the Fuentes interview. Carlson gave Fuentes nearly two hours on his program, describing him as “talented” and “engaged,” and calling some of his ideas “not crazy.” He did not explicitly agree with Fuentes’ antisemitic views, but neither did he firmly challenge them. It was, at best, a lapse in discernment – a moment when generosity of conversation became a platform for poison.

Nick Fuentes’ ideology is insufferable. His antisemitism is real and destructive. Christians must be clear: such views are incompatible with the Gospel of Christ and are subject to God’s judgment. Yet acknowledging the wrongness of Fuentes’ words does not require the destruction of Tucker Carlson. Correction is not the same as condemnation.

History gives us a sobering lesson in this very distinction. Martin Luther, the great Reformer who recovered the biblical doctrine of justification by faith alone, also wrote some of the vilest things against the Jewish people ever to come from a Christian’s pen. We do not excuse these writings. They were iniquitous and imprudent. Yet we also do not erase Luther’s entire contribution to the cause of truth because of them. We separate his error from the enduring power of the Gospel he so boldly proclaimed. This same principle of discernment applies today: we may reject a person’s foolishness without seeking to destroy their person.

So, when Tucker Carlson errs, we humbly address the inaccuracy with the truth. We call for clarity, repentance when necessary, and renewed wisdom. But we do not join the mob that would devour him.

This brings us to Carlson’s other claim — that of a supernatural encounter with a demonic presence. Many found his story absurd, but the Scriptures remind us that such realities are not figments of the imagination. The Gospels tell us of Christ casting out demons. These accounts were not simply people suffering from mental illness; they were people possessed by wicked, fallen angelic entities that controlled them, made them insane, and tormented them and others within their circle. “We wrestle not against flesh and blood,” wrote the apostle Paul, “but against principalities, powers, and spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).

In truth, spiritual awakening and spiritual assault are often close companions. After Christ’s baptism came Satan’s temptation in the wilderness. After Elijah’s triumph on Mount Carmel came exhaustion and depression. After Pentecost, there was violent persecution of the followers of Christ. When God draws near, the adversary rarely stands still. He moves in for an attack.

I have had some experience with this myself. Years ago, in a season of intense trial in ministry, I encountered what I can only describe as a demonic being. In his presence, I was immobilized — unable to move. This dark, shadowy, humanoid figure appeared in the corner of my living room one night. He was unable to touch me, but when he spoke, I could feel his breath on my ear from across the room. His persona was pure hatred. The profanity he used was nauseating. But when I rebuked him in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, he vanished instantly. That moment was a turning point for my ministry. It taught me that evil is very real, but Christ is supreme. One word given in His authority, and the darkness flees.

Thus, I do not find Carlson’s account strange in the slightest. If he truly encountered the presence of God, then it isn’t surprising the hounds of hell were not far behind. Such opposition is not proof of psychosis or deception; it is sometimes the cost of an awakening.

However, experience alone does not necessarily equate to spiritual maturity. Carlson may well be in a season of unearthly upheaval, a time when discernment is crucial and wise counsel indispensable. This doesn’t make Carlson evil. What he needs now is not the applause of fans nor the fury of critics, but the steadying prayers and guidance of those who know the voice of God in the Living Word, Jesus Christ, and the Written Word, the Bible.

Christians, including conservative political commentators, need to learn to respond to controversy in a more thoughtful and nuanced manner. We rail against cancel culture, yet we practice the same behavior, worst of all, against our own. The culture cancels; truth corrects – setting the record straight as much as possible. The culture mocks; the Church should pray. The culture discards; we should seek to redeem.

We can honestly say that Tucker Carlson has done significant work in exposing corruption and hypocrisy — a contribution that is worthy of much recognition. Nevertheless, in my estimation (for whatever that is worth), he has also shown poor judgment in giving space to a man whose ideas are seriously wrongheaded. He needs correction, not crucifixion. He needs the truth spoken in love, not rage disguised as righteous indignation. The mob, whether secular or conservative, pagan or Christian, rarely results in healing; it only consumes.

As Martin Luther, so flawed himself, yet so wonderfully right about grace, wrote in that great hymn, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”:

And though this world with devils filled

Should threaten to undo us,

We will not fear, for God hath willed,

His truth to triumph through us.

Tucker Carlson does not need this incessant barking from a pack of attack dogs. Moreover, we would all do well to be cautious about our tendency to idolize heroes. It presents entirely too many pitfalls. Carlson doesn’t need to be marginalized and excommunicated from conservative ranks. He needs what every soul needs when shaken – the same that I hope I’ll receive when I’m off track — the love of my brethren in the faith, and the steadying hand of the grace of God.

May we, as followers of Christ, be wise enough to give it.