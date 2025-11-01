Home Opinion Tucker Carlson’s new crusade against Christian Zionists

Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Nick Fuentes is another clear articulation of what Tucker is trying to do to the American right. Carlson knew exactly who Fuentes is and what he represents. He gave a platform to a man who openly admires Hitler, denies the Holocaust, and preaches white supremacism dressed up as “Christian traditionalism.” That was the point. The goal wasn’t to debate Fuentes. It was to mainstream him, to test how far this poison could spread inside the conservative movement, and to drive a wedge between Jews and Christians.

Ever since he left Fox News, Carlson has not been shy about his disdain for Israel and for Christians who support it. In his interview with Fuentes, he said he hates Christian Zionists more than anyone else and called their beliefs “heresy.” Think about that. A man who claims to defend Western civilization now mocks the very faith tradition that built it. He is trying to turn Christians against the Jewish people, to convince them that standing with Israel is a betrayal of Christ. It has never been clearer that Tucker doesn’t know his Bible.

Moreover, by hosting Fuentes, Tucker is stabbing TPUSA in the back. Nick Fuentes was an enemy of TPUSA. And now, just a short time after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Tucker, who claims to be one of Charlie’s closest friends, hosts one of Charlie’s enemies.

What’s particularly worrying is that Tucker isn’t doing this alone. He is part of a growing movement of right-wing figures who see the Christian-Jewish alliance as an obstacle to their political project. These people understand that Christians and Jews, working together, are the moral backbone of Western democracy. Break that alliance and you weaken the West itself.

Take, for instance Curt Mills. Mills, the editor of The American Conservative, reportedly told colleagues that one of his goals is to “drive a wedge between Jews and Christians.” What a chilling admission. Tucker is now completely entrenching himself within this movement.

What makes this especially dangerous is that Tucker’s audience is filled with young Christians who don’t know the history of this rhetoric. They see someone who talks about God, masculinity, and order and assume he’s on their side. But the theology behind his message is rotten. When he calls Christian Zionism a “brain virus,” he’s not arguing about foreign policy. He’s rejecting the idea that God’s covenant with Israel still matters. He’s rejecting the entire biblical framework that connects Christians to the Jewish people. It is he who is spreading heresy.

Every Christian who takes Scripture seriously should see the problem. The Bible doesn’t let us divorce the Church from Israel. The covenant with Abraham was never revoked. Jesus was a Jew who worshiped in the Temple and quoted the Hebrew prophets. The Apostle Paul warned Gentile believers not to become arrogant toward the Jewish people. To call support for Israel heresy is to cut out a piece of the New Testament itself.

That is why this new anti-Israel rhetoric is not just a bad opinion. It is a direct attack on Christian faith. Carlson and his allies are telling millions of Christians that loyalty to the Bible means turning their backs on the descendants of the people who wrote it. They are trying to turn faith into ideology and ideology into idolatry.

And for what? To build a coalition around resentment. These people are guided by anger — anger at global elites, at the media, at “neocons,” and now at Jews. Every failed movement needs a scapegoat, and once again, they have chosen the Jewish people.

The tragedy is that many Christians don’t recognize what’s happening. They think they’re hearing a critique of foreign aid or of Israeli policy. They’re not. They’re hearing the oldest lie in the world, the one that says the Jews are the problem and that peace will come when they are put in their place.

The Christian world has heard that lie before, and it led to the worst crimes in history. That is why Christians and Jews must stand together now. We don’t have to agree on every policy in Israel or every verse of theology. But we do have to defend the basic truth that God’s covenant still stands and that our civilizations rise or fall on whether we honor it.

Carlson’s attempt to divide Christians from Jews won’t succeed if we name it for what it is. The antidote to antisemitism is not more debate but moral clarity. Christians should say clearly that the movement taking shape around Tucker Carlson and Curt Mills is not a “new right.” It is an old hatred in a new suit.

I’ve spent my life working to build understanding between Christians and Jews, and I can tell you this: that work has never been more urgent. There are people who want to burn that bridge for clicks and applause. We can’t let them. The alliance between Christians and Jews is one of the few things still holding our moral world together. It is the reason we still talk about justice, covenant, and the sanctity of life. It’s the foundation of our belief that human beings are made in the image of God.

So when Tucker Carlson sneers at Christian Zionists and calls their faith a disease, don’t take the bait. He’s telling you who he is. He’s not defending Christianity. He’s redefining it into something unrecognizable — a nationalism without love, a religion without Israel, a faith without Jews. That is not Christianity.

This is the line. If standing with Israel makes us heretics in Tucker Carlson’s world, then so be it. I’ll stand with the Bible, not with those who those who have so clearly never read it.