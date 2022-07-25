UFOs, paranormal obsessions and your immortal soul

Author Criss Jami said, “We men are fascinated by the things we don’t really understand. It gives us something to think and talk about.”

Take UFOs for example. It has been 75 years since commercial pilot Kenneth Arnold “claimed to have seen nine ‘flying discs’ zipping across Washington state at 1,200 mph.”

And ever since, “flying saucers have signified mysterious visitors from Mars and beyond in countless films, TV series, novels, comics, and even hit records, from Mulder’s I Want to Believe poster in the X-Files TV series to the popular children’s picture book, Aliens Love Underpants.”

And while people find the mysterious nature of UFOs and aliens extremely alluring, the sensational hype has not provided anyone with so much as one additional hour on planet Earth.

Two months ago the “first public congressional hearing into UFO sightings in the United States in over 50 years ended with few answers about the unexplained phenomenon.”

Surprise, surprise. Few answers. No meaningful assistance for life on this planet or beyond. Just more mystery and intrigue around a subject matter that remains as elusive as ever.

Singer Frank Black said,

“I have had UFO experiences, and yet, at the same time, I can easily be convinced that none of it is true. It’s hard to say whether or not you’re a believer. I’ve been interested in that subject matter, like lots of people. Perhaps foolishly, I’ve allowed some of that stuff to creep into my music."

Alex Hirsch described his childhood interest in UFOs:

“While everyone was out playing dodgeball, I was lying on the blacktop waiting for a UFO to take me out of elementary school.”

Compare the mystical experiences and fanciful expectations of Frank Black and Alex Hirsch to the confidence of Christians regarding Christ’s literal return to Earth.

“We wait for the blessed hope - the glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13).

For more, see my recent CP op-ed titled, “Christ’s Return Will Generate Joy and Sorrow.”

And then there are all the other paranormal preoccupations that captivate the minds of millions of bewitched seekers. A book title over a decade ago summed up this curious fascination: Paranormal Obsession: America’s Fascination with Ghosts & Hauntings, Spooks & Spirits.

But when have scary ghost stories ever helped you discover the meaning of life? Paranormal obsessions merely entertain and distract people from addressing life’s biggest questions.

Obviously, shock value sells. As one actress stated: “Horror movies are all about getting your attention; you always have to be on guard. People love to be on edge – there’s nothing like a surprise.”

Here again, let’s just be distracted, scared, surprised, obsessed, and entertained. Anything to take our minds off what really matters, right?

I suspect you already know what matters most, even if you tend to avoid the issue because it feels so overwhelming. I am referring of course to your existence beyond the grave. Pretty scary stuff, right? Well, that all depends on whether or not you trust the Person who said,

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die" (John 11:25,26).

I encourage you to read an op-ed I wrote in 2013 titled, “The Mathematical Proof for Christianity Is Irrefutable.” It describes no UFO sightings or alien encounters, and it provides no anecdotal tales about haunted houses or Bigfoot. But it does lay out powerful historical evidence that reveals the narrow path to everlasting life in Paradise. The astounding reality is that there is an abundance of specific Messianic prophecies fulfilled by Jesus of Nazareth hundreds of years after the prophecies were written down.

The Old Testament Messianic prophecies are inspired prophetic declarations. And the supernatural fulfillment of these prophecies in the Person of Jesus confirms an eternal treasure freely available to anyone who desires it.

“Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the free gift of the water of life” (Revelation 22:17).

While fulfilled Messianic prophecies are immensely valuable, UFO sightings and paranormal speculations provide no benefits for your soul, which is the real you. Your soul includes your thoughts, desires, dreams, and decisions. And yes, your soul is immortal.

Sooner or later, you will experience what lies beyond the grave. It would behoove you to discover the truth now while there is still time to secure your name in “the Book of Life,” which is essentially Heaven’s reservation book. (Philippians 4:3; Revelation 3:5, 20:12,15) Make no mistake about it. Heaven and Hell are real places. (John 14:1-4; Luke 16:19-31)

There is still time for you to investigate the critical question people are naturally afraid to confront: "Where will I go when I die?”

The good news of the Gospel (John 3:16) has helped a great multitude of believers overcome their "fear of death." (Hebrews 2:15) Trust me on this one. Or better yet…trust your Creator because he holds the keys to Heaven and Hades. (Matthew 10:28; 16:19)

While UFO distractions and paranormal obsessions continue to mesmerize millions of onlookers, your soul isn’t going anywhere…at least not yet. So do you value your immortal soul enough to take a peek behind the prophetic curtain before it’s too late? Or would you rather wait until you arrive at your final destination only to learn that you didn’t have to end up there?

Just remember: There are no do-overs once your immortal soul departs your "earthly tent" (2 Corinthians 5:1) the moment you die. Thankfully, there is still time for you to “repent and believe the good news” (Mark 1:15).

If you ever want to receive Christ as Savior, you can speak freely to God in this sincere prayer:

“Forgive my sins Lord Jesus. I turn away from them. Wash me, Jesus, with your precious blood. I receive you by faith. Fill me with the power of the Holy Spirit to follow you from this day forward. Amen.”