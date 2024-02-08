Home Opinion Understanding who our God is essential for Christian living

The God of the Bible is the God of the universe who created Heaven and earth. All things were created for Him and by Him and knowing and understanding Him is the greatest thing that will happen to any individual here on earth. The greatest mistake any Christian can make is not to understand the God whom he or she worships.

The consequence of deliberately or inadvertently worshipping a false god is terrible — it is an issue transcending life here on earth. Eternal punishment is not what any human being, no matter his or her nationality, race, tribe or tongue should experience. “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children” (Hosea 4:6).

Recently I came across a book titled Who is this God? written by Paul Bryan. According to Bryan, “There is a pandemic of infectious unbelief in America and the world today! According to a 2020 survey, 94% of adult Americans say knowing the God of the Bible is not important. Instead, they have created their own idea of who they want Him to be.”



This statement is true and can be noticed in all societies around the globe.

Many different pastors try to define God to suit their brand of Christianity. These definitions have done more harm than good. I remember when I gave my life to Christ, I was told that God will take away all my problems and shower me with prosperity and good health. I became a Christian with lots of expectations and nearly drifted into apostasy when I felt that all my expectations were dashed and that God abandoned me.

My confusion was the result of a lack of understanding of who God is, what He does, and how He executes His purpose and plans. I was deceived by what I was told about God, and this nearly ruined my relationship with Him.

I came to understand that God’s priority is not to make me comfortable here on earth but to save my soul and give me new life (John 12:25).

God does not allow His will to be subservient to man’s will. There is a conflict between my will and that of God’s will — that should drive me all the more towards submission, not rebellion (Luke 22:42). There are many other things that I came to know about the God of the Bible that have helped me to build a good relationship with Him. I no longer quarrel with God or grumble about how He treats me. I have come to understand that all things, no matter how bad, work together for my good (Romans 8:28).

Every Christian should strive to know God better via His Word. Intensive study of the Bible is not an option; it’s necessary for our walk as Christians. Anything less than that is unworthy of our calling and of our gracious God.