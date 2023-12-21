Home Opinion Wake up, America. Pornography is the new religion

Fairfax County has its advantages and disadvantages for conservative residents. The advantage is the proximity to so many workplaces and to the Shenandoah mountains with the invitation to take refuge from chaos in the suburbs. The disadvantage is it’s a county where conservative voices hold very few public offices.

The morning after the November 2023 elections was another punch in the gut for conservative families in Fairfax County. That’s no surprise by now.

The school board saw a sweep of far-left-leaning candidates. Karl Frisch, an LGBTQ activist was elected by a vote of 67% in his district. His list of action items includes making sure transgender-identifying students can use the bathroom of their choice, enforcing the use of preferred pronouns, and ensuring pornographic material is fully stocked on the shelves of school libraries.

And it gets worse.

In an act of defiance against the Judeo-Christian moral grounding upon which our republic was conceived, Mr. Frisch chose to be sworn into office as vice chair of the Fairfax County School Board on Thursday, December 14, 2023, by placing his hand on a stack of pornography books full of LGBTQ ideology instead of the Bible.

Is this really what 67% of the voters in his district wanted? How many of these residents are parents of schoolchildren?

Can the conservative Christians among the 33% who didn’t vote for him and those left among the rest of the country afford to keep their eyes shut as if they don’t see or understand what he is doing?

Since the founding of our nation, the Bible has been used to swear in elected leaders to their new office. The act of placing the hand on the Bible signifies honesty, integrity, and attention to a moral code of ethics, at the very least.

Biblical principles make up the very core of our Judeo-Christian nation’s history, providing a roadmap for decency, responsibility, and morality.

George Washington took his oath of office as president of the United States on April 30, 1789, by placing his hand on an open Bible. After taking the oath, he kissed it.

His first words addressing the people demonstrated his devotion to God.

He said, “It would be peculiarly improper to omit, in this first official act, my fervent supplications to that Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations and whose providential aids can supply every human defect…”

Washington continues, “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States.”

Washington’s moral grounding was sure. Today, that moral grounding no longer exists in the service of Karl Frisch and those who share his ideology.

By replacing the Bible during his swearing-in and instead taking an oath upon narcissist pedophilia and teen pornography, Mr. Frisch is declaring the Bible is obsolete.

With the echoes of Nietzsche, Frisch is unequivocally saying, “God is dead.”

He omitted the phrase, “so help me God” from the end of his oath of office in contrast to the oath other new board members took in the same ceremony.

Choosing to be sworn in with his hand on gay pornography instead of the Bible sets an untenable precedent.

What will be next? Dare I make a guess?

Do not be fooled.

Mr. Frisch is going further than Disney when the behind-closed-doors footage revealed their “not-so-secret gay agenda” to infiltrate children’s films with LGBTQ indoctrination.

Mr. Frisch is openly proclaiming that LGBTQ ideology is his religion.

Are we to bow down to this new “god?”

In essence, if we remain silent, we are doing just that.

Watching from the sidelines while the foundation of our country is stripped away means we are complicit.

Os Guinness in his book Zero Hour America says, “Wake up, America. The trends are coming together and piling up. The day is coming when no clear ethics are known or taught, self-restraint is overwhelmed by consumerism, conscience is silenced by correctness, the moral knowledge that was the capital of the past runs out, and the metaverse deepens the confusion between the real and the virtual.”

Has the very day Guinness forecasted above arrived?

He continues by pronouncing the consequences of such moral failure by stating, “Reality itself will then deliver its bill. The penalty exacted for the sins of American slavery has been crippling enough. What is coming is a devastation of even greater proportions, a moral dust bowl, a carnival of identity confusions, and a hall of mirrors of reality distortions — all brought on by the unaddressed cultural climate change.”

Indeed, we see Guinness’ forecast unfolding in the gender confusion among hundreds of thousands of children and adults in our nation.

Perhaps we need to harken back to the clarity spoken at the great battlefield of Gettysburg. It was there on November 19, 1863, that Abraham Lincoln addressed the ravages of slavery by honoring the men who nobly fought against the atrocities of such a practice in our nation.

He remarked,

“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

If the Bible is removed as our source of moral grounding and we are no longer a nation “under God,” we must conclude that this nation could truly perish from the earth, and thereby those who died to end slavery did die in vain.

How can this republic remain if stripped of all moral grounding?

We ought to return our attention to the famous words of John Winthrop who set a clear vision for this nation upon his arrival to New England in 1630.

“For we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken, and so cause him to withdraw his present help from us … We shall open the mouths of enemies to speak evil of the ways of God …Therefore let us choose life that we, and our seed may live, by obeying His voice and cleaving to Him, for He is our life and our prosperity.”

Like Winthrop, Washington, Lincoln, and Guinness, we must remain faithful to Judeo-Christian values in the Bible upon which this country was founded.

God is not dead. The Bible is not obsolete.

Pornography cannot be the new standard of morality in our country.

When King Solomon had successfully finished building the temple, the LORD appeared to him during the night and said,

“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Our nation has not yet perished.

We must remember the power of God to open the eyes of the blind, including our own, and we must never be content to sit on the sidelines.

Now is the time to call upon the name of the Lord. We must turn from our wicked ways and speak out against the deluge of darkness sweeping our land through public office.