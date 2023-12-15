Home Education Fairfax County School Board member sworn in on stack of pornographic books: 'Disgraceful' 'More proof that wokeness is a religion'

A member of the Fairfax County School Board in Virginia was sworn in earlier this week on a stack of pornographic books that have stoked outrage among parents who object to such material being used in public schools.

Karl Frisch, a Democrat who serves as vice chair on the Fairfax County School Board and has pronouns in his X bio, opted to be sworn in Wednesday for his second term on books that reportedly included The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Lawn Boy, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Gender Queer: A Memoir, and Flamer.

Frisch did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Four of the books Frisch featured during the ceremony are among the top five most banned books, according to the American Library Association, and have been at the center of a political firestorm that has engulfed the largest school district in the U.S. for years.

A graphic novel by self-identified nonbinary author Maia Kobabe, Gender Queer: A Memoir details the author's struggles with gender confusion and contains violent nudity and graphic descriptions of various sex acts.

Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison depicts scenes where an older man grooms an underage boy, prompting critics to allege that it effectively promotes pedophilia.

Flamer by Mark Curato featured during a school board meeting in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, when a mother read explicit passages from it that referred to ejaculation.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson contains graphic descriptions of homosexual sex, excerpts from which Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., recently read during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on alleged "book bans."

After a school board meeting in 2021 during which an outraged mother read aloud from the sexually explicit content in Gender Queer: A Memoir and Lawn Boy, Frisch tweeted in apparent defense of the material, writing: "It’s not every week the School Board receives two exorcisms during public comment. To be clear, nothing will disrupt our Board’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ students, families, and staff. Nothing."

After his swearing-in, Frisch said: "Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed."

"I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s Oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues," he added.

The video of Frisch's swearing-in was widely panned by users on X, with some describing the swearing-in ceremony as "demonic."

"We have never before seen American figures publicly mock God like this," Christian author Eric Metaxas tweeted. "It is a chilling thing. Pray for this nation every day. We are in a spiritual war between good and evil. God deliver us."

"Karl Frisch getting sworn-in on a stack of kiddie porn he wants kids to access without [parents'] knowledge or approval is perfectly on brand for the Fairfax County School Board," radio host Larry O'Connor wrote.

Former White House strategic senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp called the gesture "disgusting," adding that the "leftist goal is to sexualize the children at a young age."

"They are more obsessed with promoting sex and gender confusion than they are in teaching them how to read," she added.

"Just disgraceful," Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said.

"This is the Left’s new thing," radio host Chris Stigall said. "The new Central Bucks Pa School District President did the same. It’s not just shoving graphic materials in kids’ faces, it’s also extending a middle finger to believers at the same time."