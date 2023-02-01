 U.S. |

6 times 'family-friendly' drag shows exposed kids to sexual content

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Students, LGBT flag
Getty Images

While some believe drag shows are a form of entertainment that promote inclusivity, others have raised concerns about the sexual content children are being exposed to despite being marketed as “family-friendly.” 

Video footage of several performances shows children at events where men in revealing outfits perform highly sexualized choreographed dances. Other footage has shown children dancing — sometimes provocatively — on stage while adults throw money at them. 

Despite the adult content that's prevalent in these shows, many were marketed as appropriate for children. 

Here's a list of six drag shows that were promoted as family-friendly or for all ages but exposed children to inappropriate sexual messages. 

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follower her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In U.S.