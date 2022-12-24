What if tomorrow is your last Christmas?

One of these years you are going to experience your final Christmas. It is inevitable. And today, you are 24 hours closer to your appointment in God’s courtroom than you were at this time yesterday. As 2 Corinthians 5:10 says, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ.”



But why bring up God’s courtroom right now at Christmas? The reason is simple. If you are not prepared to enter God’s courtroom today as a forgiven sinner, then you are not currently on the highway to heaven.

Christmas gifts that go unopened benefit no one. Likewise, the gift of eternal life will only benefit you personally if you receive it by faith. Otherwise, it remains unopened and under the tree with your name on it.

It is impossible to celebrate Christmas from Heaven’s perspective unless you are celebrating your Savior from sin who was born to a virgin 2,000 years ago. And in order to truly celebrate Jesus as your Savior, it is necessary to place your trust in the One who gave His life for your sins on the cross.

The Anglican cleric and evangelist, George Whitefield, was probably the most famous religious figure of the 18th century. Whitefield said, “Jesus was God and man in one person, that God and man might be happy together again.” You see, our sin had separated us so far from God that the death of Jesus on the cross was the only thing that could bridge the gap between us and the Father.

The Apostle Paul wrote,

“For if, when we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life! Not only is this so, but we also rejoice in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation” (Romans 5:10-11).

You may wonder, “How could a little baby born in Bethlehem possibly accomplish this seemingly impossible feat?” Well, we must remember who we are talking about here. As the prophet Isaiah foretold:

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders, and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there will be no end” (Isaiah 9:6-7).

More and more people these days are choosing to see a counselor. In fact, millennials have been called the “Therapy Generation.” As a matter of fact, 40% of American adults have seen a counselor at some point in their lives. So the next time you start searching for a reliable counselor, just remember: You will never find a better counselor than Jesus. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see a professional counselor if you are led to do so, but it does mean that you will be missing out on a wealth of wisdom if you fail to bring your questions, concerns, problems, anxieties, sins, and fears to Jesus. The Lord truly is a Wonderful Counselor.

And as our Mighty God, Jesus is the second Person of the Trinity, along with the Father and the Holy Spirit. There is no one better than God to instruct you when you have questions about life, death, sickness, jobs, careers, dating issues, marriage, family matters, sex, finances, stress, etc. Why go another Christmas without seeking forgiveness, guidance, and wisdom from Jesus Christ?

When Isaiah referred to the Messiah as our Everlasting Father, he was not saying that Jesus is the same Person as our Heavenly Father. Remember: there are three Persons in One God. Isaiah was simply pointing out that Jesus is essentially the “Father of Eternity.”

The Apostle Paul described Jesus this way:

“For by Him all things were created: things in Heaven and on Earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things were created by Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:16,17).

Jesus has been called the “architect of the ages.” He is the Everlasting Father of time and eternity, and he reigns forever along with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit. Three Persons in One God.

As the Prince of Peace, Jesus can take your worries and anxiety and replace them with peace. This "peace of God transcends all understanding and will guard your heart and your mind in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7). That is, if you come to Jesus with your sin and trust him to forgive you. Do you want to begin following Jesus this Christmas? “Now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).

Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). You would be wise to come to Christ this Christmas. After all, what if it was your last Christmas? Will God’s gift to you of everlasting life in Heaven remain unopened?

Your appointment in God’s courtroom on Judgment Day will go one of two ways, depending upon what you do with Jesus.

You can call on the Lord today with this prayer:

“Lord Jesus, I repent of my sins and turn away from them. I believe you died for my sins on the cross. By faith, I receive you as my Savior and I gladly open your free gift of salvation. I trust your promise Jesus that I am forgiven today, tomorrow and forever. Amen."