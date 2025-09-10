Home Opinion What is cessationism and continuationism in Christianity?

With the rise of Pentecostal and charismatic movements in the last century, the question of spiritual gifts has re-entered mainstream Christian conversation. At the center of the discussion lies this question: Do the miraculous gifts of the Spirit—prophecy, tongues, healing, and miracles—continue in the church today, or did they cease with the apostolic age?

Those who believe that these particular gifts are no longer operative are called cessationists. Others, often called continuationists, believe the gifts continue until Christ returns. This article will explore what cessationism teaches, its biblical arguments, and how continuationists respond.

Defining cessationism

Cessationism is the belief that the miraculous sign gifts—tongues, prophecy, healing, and miracles—served a unique purpose in the early church: to validate the apostles’ message as the foundation of the church was being laid. Once that foundation was complete, these gifts were no longer necessary.

Cessationists do not claim that all gifts have ended. Gifts such as teaching, mercy, exhortation, and service remain vital in the church today (Romans 12:6-8). Nor do cessationists deny the ongoing work of the Holy Spirit. The Spirit still convicts the world of sin (John 16:8), regenerates sinners (John 3:5–6), empowers believers (Acts 1:8), and assures us of our adoption as children of God (Romans 8:16).

The question is not whether the Spirit works, but how He works in this present age.

Key biblical texts for cessationism

1 Corinthians 13:8–10

Paul writes: “Love never ends. But as for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away.”

Cessationists understand “the perfect” to refer to the completion of the New Testament canon and the establishment of the church’s foundation. Once the church had the full revelation of God in Scripture, partial and temporary gifts such as prophecy and tongues were no longer needed. Love remains, but the sign gifts served their purpose and passed away.

Hebrews 2:3-4

The writer says that salvation “was declared at first by the Lord, and it was attested to us by those who heard, while God also bore witness by signs and wonders and various miracles and by gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will.”

Here, the role of signs and wonders is clearly linked to the initial apostolic proclamation of the gospel. Miraculous gifts were God’s way of bearing witness to the truth of the message. Once the testimony of Christ and His apostles was firmly established and preserved in Scripture, the need for such confirmatory signs ended.

Ephesians 2:20

Paul explains that the church is “built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone.”

Cessationists note that the purpose of apostles and prophets was foundational, not ongoing. A foundation is laid once, not repeatedly. With the foundation of the church completed through the apostles and prophets, along with the miraculous gifts that authenticated their ministry, those gifts are no longer necessary.

Deuteronomy 18:20–22

Moses teaches: “When a prophet speaks in the name of the LORD, if the word does not come to pass or come true, that is a word that the LORD has not spoken.”

Cessationists point out that true prophecy, by biblical definition, is infallible. The so-called “fallible prophecy” often claimed today does not meet the standard set by God’s Word. Moreover, to accept new, ongoing prophecy that is less than perfect would undermine both the authority of Scripture and the sufficiency of the biblical canon.

Acts 2

On the day of Pentecost, Luke records: “Each one was hearing them speak in his own language” (Acts 2:6).

The tongues of Pentecost were genuine, intelligible human languages—clear signs that God’s Spirit had been poured out. Cessationists emphasize that the biblical gift of tongues was not meaningless utterance, but miraculous communication across language barriers. Modern practices that claim to be tongues but lack this quality do not align with the biblical description and purpose of the gift.

Responses from continuationism

Continuationists push back by pointing to several biblical teachings:

The “Last Days” and the Church Age: Peter interprets Pentecost through Joel’s prophecy, “In the last days… I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy” (Acts 2:17). Continuationists argue that the miraculous gifts characterize the entire church age, not just its beginning.

Testing Prophecies: Paul instructs, “Do not despise prophecies, but test everything; hold fast what is good” (1 Thessalonians 5:20–21). Similarly, “Let two or three prophets speak, and let the others weigh what is said” (1 Corinthians 14:29). Continuationists see this as evidence that prophecy in the New Testament could be mixed with error and required discernment, unlike Old Testament prophecy.

The Gifts Continue Until Maturity: Paul says gifts were given “to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ, until we all attain to the unity of the faith… to mature manhood” (Ephesians 4:11–13). Continuationists argue that since the church has not yet reached full maturity, the gifts remain.

The Gifts Go Beyond the Apostles: Miraculous gifts were not limited to apostles. Stephen and Philip performed wonders (Acts 6:8; 8:6), and Paul gives detailed instructions about tongues and prophecy to ordinary Christians in Corinth. If the gifts were only for the apostles, such instructions would make little sense.

Edification of the Church: Paul says, “To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good” (1 Corinthians 12:7). Continuationists stress that spiritual gifts are for the building up of the body, not merely for confirming the apostles.

A weighty question

The debate between cessationism and continuationism is not merely academic. Paul commands, “Pursue love, and earnestly desire the spiritual gifts” (1 Corinthians 14:1). If the gifts continue, the church is called to seek and use them faithfully. If they have ceased, then seeking them risks pursuing what God no longer gives.

Either way, this is a weighty matter, for it concerns how we obey Scripture and how we understand the Spirit’s work in Christ’s church today.