Home Opinion What is Christian revival?

Revival is both the awakening of God’s people, who may have grown dull in their devotion, and the outpouring of fresh grace upon the lost, bringing them to new birth in Christ. It is God breathing life into dry bones, restoring joy, and stirring His people to obedience and mission.

God’s people need revival

The Bible shows again and again that God’s people need revival. In the Old Testament, Israel repeatedly backslid into idolatry and injustice, abandoning the God who redeemed them. Even in the New Testament, the early church was not immune to decline. In Revelation, Jesus warned the church at Laodicea that they had grown lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—and called them to repent before it was too late.

The same danger remains today. Believers may slip into complacency, losing their zeal for prayer, worship, and mission. Churches can drift into routine, distracted by lesser things, while the fire of devotion fades. Revival is God’s way of shaking His people awake, calling them back to Himself, and making His presence real again.

Revivals in the Bible

Scripture records striking moments when God renewed His people. During the reign of King Josiah, the book of the Law was rediscovered. When Josiah heard its words, he tore his clothes in grief and led the nation in repentance, sweeping away idols and restoring the temple of God.

Later, under Ezra and Nehemiah, the exiles who returned to Jerusalem gathered to hear the Word of God read aloud. As they listened, they were cut to the heart, confessed their sins, and renewed their covenant with the Lord. Their revival was marked by both repentance and renewed obedience.

The greatest biblical revival came at Pentecost in Acts 2. When the Spirit was poured out, Peter proclaimed the Gospel, and thousands were convicted and turned to Christ. From that moment, the church was born, and the Gospel began to spread across the world. Each of these moments shows that revival is tied to God’s Word, His Spirit, and the heartfelt response of His people.

Revivals in church history

The story of revival did not end with the Bible. Throughout history, God has stirred His church in remarkable ways. In 18th-century America, the First Great Awakening shook the American colonies. Through the preaching of Jonathan Edwards and George Whitefield, countless people experienced heartfelt conversion, renewing church life and igniting missions.

A generation later, the Second Great Awakening swept across the American frontier. Camp meetings drew thousands, and the revival fueled Bible societies, missionary movements, and even social reforms such as abolitionism and temperance.

In 1904, the Welsh Revival broke out through prayer meetings led by Evan Roberts. Churches filled to overflowing, taverns emptied, and crime rates dropped.

Just two years later, in Los Angeles, the Azusa Street Revival began under the leadership of William Seymour. This outpouring of the Spirit birthed the modern Pentecostal movement, which remains one of the most significant forces in global Christianity today.

Marks of true revival

While revivals may look different on the surface, certain marks consistently appear. Genuine revival is always accompanied by deep repentance, as people are convicted of sin and turn back to God. It also renews affections, restoring love for Christ and joy in worship. Above all, revival brings transformation—changed lives, reconciled relationships, and renewed mission.

How revival can happen

Revival cannot be manufactured, but Scripture shows the means God often uses. It begins with the Word of God. When Josiah heard the Law, it led to sweeping reform. When Peter preached at Pentecost, thousands were cut to the heart. God’s Word brings conviction and life.

Prayer is also central. Psalm 85 cries, “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?” Every revival in history has been preceded by earnest prayer as God’s people sought His presence with desperation.

Repentance, too, is essential. In 2 Chronicles 7:14, God promises that if His people “humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways,” He will hear them, forgive their sin, and heal their land.

Ultimately, however, revival is God’s sovereign work. At Pentecost, no one planned the Spirit’s outpouring—it was a gift from God, pouring fresh life into His people. In every generation, the Church must prepare themselves by these means and long for new waves of God’s reviving grace.