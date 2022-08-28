What is your personal pronoun?

What are your personal pronouns?

This is a question that our children are being asked now as early as second grade. The outrage in the public and private school systems is growing with time. The growing and alarming reality are that schools have now primarily become about the infiltration of an agenda. And this agenda will not rest until it has destroyed the fabric of our original design by God as creatures who reflect His image.

We are being told today that there are more genders than you can count, and you can be anything you declare yourself to be. Furthermore, those around you are obligated to adhere to whatever you determine yourself to be.

I recently saw an article out of Europe of a person who decided to become a dog and so went through the necessary transition to look like a dog. Maybe you are like me, and you look at what is happening in our society today and it seems unbelievable and overwhelming to the point that you don’t even know where to begin addressing these problems.

How do we engage a society that has determined and is bent to destroy the design that was originally given to them by the Creator who made them in His image?

We first have to ask ourselves what is the most important debate we should be having with people as followers of Jesus Christ? Are personal pronouns the most important debate we should be having with people today in our society given the overwhelming demand to conform to the new ways of thinking and acting?

My answer may surprise you.

This is important but it is not the most important question and discussion we should be having with people, students, and children today. The most important question is not, “What are your personal pronouns?” The most important question is what is your possessive pronoun.

Who you are matters little if you don’t know whose you are.

Our society has lost track of the fact that we were created in the image of God. We bear His likeness. We belong to Him. We are His creation. We are His likeness. We are His children. And Jesus has come to redeem the broken genders of our lives so that we can be restored to the full likeness of our Creator.

Our society is broken and debating personal pronouns will not make us unbroken. Changing our pronouns will not make us unbroken. It might change the counters of our brokenness, but we will remain broken.

Our personal pronouns only multiply and compound the same problems with new ways of destruction. Our possessive pronouns, however, change the conversation. When someone tells you, “These are my pronouns, please use these to refer to me as such…” Can I encourage you not to argue with them but to ask them if you can have a discussion with them about their possessive pronouns?

The most important calling God has placed upon His Church and His people is to help others understand that we belong to Him.

We are His royal priesthood.

We are His chosen people.

Our goal is to help someone say, “I am His. I belong to Jesus.”

We have a crisis of identity in our society, and we continue to try and solve that problem by redefining our sexuality and by now trying to redefine our gender. These deconstructive behaviors will not get us to a better place. But, trying to turn someone away from deconstruction without offering them a direction to consider is sadly a waste of time.

In John 10:14 Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep.”

Jesus uses this analogy to make the point that we are His.

Jesus tells us, “You are mine.” He died for us. He gave His life for us.

We just may help a lot of gender-confused image bearers discover the One who came, died, and rose for them.

His name is Jesus.

And He wants to them to know they can be His.

May the Lord give us the courage to talk about the possessive pronouns of people’s lives. Their eternity depends on it!