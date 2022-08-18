Biden's Title IX takeover will give America an extreme makeover

Imagine being a woman in 1972 when the Title IX Education Amendment was made law. Imagine the elation that girls and women felt when the federal government stepped in to ensure they could fairly compete in sports and other programs by banning sex discrimination.

Now imagine every gain in Title IX being wiped out by a pseudoscience that wants to erase women.

Today, an extremist Biden administration has no regard for the meaning of words. The President’s proposed radical changes to Title IX render the actual text meaningless and turn federally-funded schools into pronoun police and political propagandists for the LGBT lobby. Transgenderism has become this administration’s battering ram as it relentlessly tries to break down the walls of common sense.

Before I go any further, my nouns are factivist and myth-slayer. I can only be referred to in this way. To do otherwise would be semantic harassment.

Ridiculous, right? But this is exactly what’s happening with the Biden administration’s hostile takeover of Title IX. Thought control. Speech control. More government control. Who needs legislation when you have liberal interpretation?

Biden wants to allegedly create a world “free of discrimination” which, of course, requires a world that intensely discriminates in order to fulfill his LGBTQ+++ vision for America. We have to mangle our language, deny basic biology, promote bodily mutilation, and cheer on blatant inequality in the name of “progress.” While the Left obsesses over its emphasis on parts of speech, it dismisses the crucial importance of parts of our body.

We can no longer say what we know. We must repeat what we’re told.

The First Amendment is just part of the collateral damage in this aggressive “progressive” effort. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 never told Americans which parts of speech they have to use, or which words were acceptable, or which speech referencing race was legal. The Biden administration, on the contrary, wants federal policy to dictate personal beliefs. The “wrong” pronouns are now hate speech, and gender-specific sports (or any other programs) are unacceptably discriminatory. The solution? Forced speech and more discrimination.

In Wisconsin’s Kiel Area School District, a Title IX action was brought against three 8th grade boys for “mispronouning” a girl in their class. According to the school administration, the accused committed a crime: sexual harassment. They failed to call a single female “they” or “them”; instead, the boys used “her” and “she.” (Gasp!)

In Virginia, a popular high school French teacher Peter Vlaming was fired for using a so-called “transgender” student’s actual name instead of her “preferred pronouns.” The Virginia Supreme Court hasn’t issued its ruling yet. They ruled in favor of Loudoun County Public Schools teacher Tanner Cross who was immediately fired after speaking at a public school board meeting saying he “loved his students too much to call a boy a girl and a girl a boy.” It should be a no-brainer to rule the same for Vlaming.

When did confusion become a virtue and clarity a vice?

This indoctrination is happening in government-run schools across the country. Both students and teachers live in fear of violating rules that are unconstitutional, anti-science, and demand a new kind of discrimination that elevates all things LGBTQ above everything else. I have two sons and two daughters. My girls deserve an even playing field in sports, not one taken over by guys who “identify” as girls. Because we know how well that goes (here, here, here, and here)!

We must fight for females’ equality against the LGBT patriarchy. I’m honored to join an incredible coalition of over 140 organizations nationwide that are doing just that. Every American should. This Title IX takeover has everything to do with increasing enmity among us all, not increasing equality. I refuse to bow to an ideology that wants to erase women, punish free speech, and obliterate objective truths.

The acceptance of transgenderism as a ‘social good’ requires the rejection of basic biology, common sense, and compassion. As one of those informed and involved Loudoun County parents branded “terrorists” by the DOJ, I care about the harmful ideological climate change in our schools. And it gets worse by the day.

There’s nothing loving about promoting a lie. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. And that starts with being told the truth.

Candidate Joe Biden once strangely proclaimed: “We choose truth over facts.” President Biden clearly chooses neither. He also said: “We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction.” This Title IX takeover is nothing but widespread division and activist fiction.

Let your voice be heard. Learn more about the major areas of concern with Biden’s new and unimproved Title IX here. You can also let the federal government know your opinions about the proposed Title IX policy changes here before September 12th.

I’m a factivist. Context brings clarity. Clarity brings comprehension. I want to slay the myth that there was any ambiguity about the text of Title IX Education Amendment of 1972.

The original Title IX text repeatedly uses the words “both sexes,” and “boys” and “girls,” “father-daughter,” “mother-son,” and refers to “the other sex” making things quite binary. In 1964, there was no confusion about what sex meant. In 2019, Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Gorsuch decided in Bostock vs Clayton County to redefine the word “sex” (from the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s Title VII Amendment) to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” They apparently self-identified as legislators. In the process, they and the four liberal justices enabled this supremely destructive attack on reality.

Biden has directed the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and every other federal agency to follow suit.

Leftists understand that deliberate confusion is power. Miseducation is power. But Americans need to understand there is a difference between being empowered and being fooled by those in power.

Originally published at the Radiance Foundation.