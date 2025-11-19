Home Opinion What my Trump prophecy taught me about humility

We’re living in a leadership crisis that’s bigger than politics. It’s a heart issue. Whether in Washington, the Church, or the marketplace, pride has become the disease of the day. Leaders would rather double down than humble down. And when we start protecting our reputation more than people, we’ve already lost our way.

I know because I’ve been there. I teach people to contend in storms. Then I missed a public prophecy and wanted to contend for my reputation. But the Lord said a single word that changed how I lead.

In 2020, I prophesied that Donald Trump would serve another term as president. I’d been accurate about four presidents in a row, so honestly, it didn’t feel risky. When I preached the message, I spoke as if he would win and serve a consecutive term. Later, when I listened back, I realized I never said those words outright — but in my heart, that’s exactly what I meant.

When he didn’t win, 10,000 people unfollowed me on social media in a week. That’s not persecution, I broke trust with people who believed in me. My friends tried to defend me; some said I was right, just early. But I didn’t need defenders; I needed to repent.

When God said ‘repent’ instead of ‘contend’

After the election, I asked the Lord in distress, “What should I do?” Everything in me wanted to hear, “Contend!” That’s what I teach, and that’s what my family and leadership team wanted me to do. After all, Paul exhorted Timothy to “fight the good fight” by holding fast to the prophecies spoken over him (1 Timothy 1:18). I’ve preached for decades that we must contend with the words God gives us until they come to pass.

But the word I heard was unmistakable: Repent.

Let me be clear, I didn’t hear thunder or see lightning. I simply felt His presence, and that single word carried a holy conviction that cut deeper than public criticism ever could.

Accountability in leadership isn’t about proving you were right; it’s about stewarding what you’ve been entrusted with. God wasn’t testing my prophetic accuracy; he was testing my humility. When I owned my mistake, Heaven didn’t demote me, it delivered me.

Humility is the way forward

Sometimes God lets us live our own sermons so that our words carry weight beyond theory. I’ve spent years teaching prophets to apologize when they miss it, to stay humble, to remember that authority flows from authenticity. Then God gave me the chance to walk it out.

So, I repented publicly, and yes, it made even more people mad. Some thought I’d betrayed the prophetic movement, that my apology weakened our voice. Others assumed I’d caved to pressure. But repentance wasn’t compromise — it was obedience. I wasn’t bowing to man; I was bowing before the Lord.

The truth is that humility offends pride. When you choose the low road, it exposes the high horses we’ve been riding on. But at the end of the day, I don’t answer to crowds; I answer to Christ.

I’ve learned that humility isn’t weakness, it’s strength under surrender.

Bold faith and wild humility together reveal the beauty of God. Bold faith without humility stinks. Humility without boldness stalls. We need both — the courage to speak and humility to bow.

We’re in the midst of a humility revival, not one marked by miracles on stage, but by leaders on their knees. Imagine what could happen in our homes, churches, and companies if leaders were willing to say, “We missed it. We’ve let pride lead, but we’re choosing a better way forward.” That kind of humility would restore more faith in leadership than any achievement ever could.

Kingdom over empire

People often ask me what success looks like after a failure. My answer: clean hands and a pure heart. Psalms 24:3-4 says, “Who may ascend the hill of the Lord? … He who has clean hands and a pure heart.” In God’s Kingdom, success isn’t empire building; it’s obedience, even when obedience dismantles what we’ve spent years constructing.

God cares more about building people than building platforms. We measure success by whether we end up in Pharaoh’s palace; He measures it by whether we’re faithful in prison. We think visibility is victory; God calls purity victory.

The Kingdom of God advances through surrendered ones. It’s built on repentance and love, not leverage. So, wherever you lead — your home, your business, or your church — stand humble. Stay teachable. And watch what God will do through your yes.