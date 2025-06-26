Home Opinion Who are God's 'chosen people': Israel or the Church?

The modern state of Israel often stirs intense debate, especially among Christians navigating its place in biblical prophecy and today’s geopolitics.



Some equate the modern government of Israel with the biblical Israel of old, demanding unwavering support — a conversation that has been trending on social media as of recent, due to a fiery Tucker Carlson/Ted Cruz face-off. Others veer into antisemitism, demonizing Jewish people as a whole.

Both extremes miss the mark.



Scripture, particularly Romans 9–11, offers clarity: the modern Israeli government is not biblical Israel, but God’s covenant with the Jewish people endures, and hatred toward them is sin. Let’s unpack this with biblical truth, clarity, and apply it to our fractured world.

The modern state is not biblical Israel

The modern nation of Israel, established in 1948, is a secular state with a complex political reality. It’s not the theocratic kingdom of David or the covenant nation of the Old Testament. Biblical Israel was defined by its direct covenant with God, centered on the temple and the Mosaic law, pointing forward to the Messiah. That covenant found its fulfillment in Jesus Christ, who established a new covenant through His blood (Hebrews 8:13). The modern Israeli government, while tied to the land and the Jewish people, doesn’t carry the same theological weight.

Romans 9–11 is pivotal here. Paul wrestles with the question of Israel’s place in God’s plan after Christ. He affirms that God’s promises to Israel remain, but they’re not tied to a political entity. In Romans 9:6, Paul writes, “Not all who are descended from Israel belong to Israel.” True Israel, in God’s eyes, is defined by faith, not merely ethnicity or a nation-state. The modern government of Israel, like any other, is a human institution — flawed, accountable, and open to critique. Christians aren’t biblically obligated to give it blanket support, as some claim, citing Genesis 12:3 (“I will bless those who bless you”). That promise to Abraham points ultimately to Christ and His spiritual heirs, not a modern government (Galatians 3:16, 29).

In today’s geopolitics, this distinction matters. Supporting Israel’s right to exist or its security doesn’t mean endorsing every policy. For example, one can question Israel’s current leadership, military actions, US relations, intelligence community, or COVID policies — issues debated even within Israel — without rejecting God’s purposes for the Jewish people. In fact, scrutiny, if done with honesty (seeking truth), is profoundly wise. Blind allegiance to any government risks idolatry, elevating a nation above God’s Kingdom. Christians must weigh Israel’s actions, like those of any nation, against justice and righteousness (Micah 6:8).

God’s enduring plan for the Jewish people

While the modern state isn’t biblical Israel, God’s covenant with the Jewish people remains. Romans 11 is unequivocal: “The gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable” (Romans 11:29). Paul explains that ethnic Israel, though partially hardened to the Gospel, still has a role in God’s redemptive plan. He warns Gentile believers not to be arrogant toward the “natural branches” (the Jews), who were broken off due to unbelief but can be grafted back in through faith (Romans 11:17–24). God hasn’t replaced Israel with the Church; rather, He’s grafted Gentiles into His covenant alongside believing Jews.

This truth refutes replacement theology, which claims the Church has fully supplanted Israel. Such thinking ignores Paul’s clear teaching that God’s promises to Israel endure (Romans 11:1–2). It also fuels antisemitism by dismissing the Jewish people’s unique role in salvation history. Jesus Himself said, “salvation is from the Jews” (John 4:22). The Messiah came through Israel, and the apostles were Jewish. To hate the Jewish people is to scorn the very roots of our faith. Romans 1:16 reiterates this point: “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.”

Antisemitism is evil

Antisemitism is a vile sin, incompatible with Christianity. It’s not just a social issue; it’s a spiritual rebellion against God’s purposes. Romans 11:18 warns Gentiles not to boast over the branches God has preserved. Yet history is littered with Christian complicity in antisemitism — from medieval pogroms to modern conspiracy theories. Today, antisemitism surges in geopolitics, often cloaked as criticism of Israel. Protests against Israeli policies sometimes spill into hatred of Jews as a people, with synagogue vandalism or slurs. This is demonic. Psalm 83:3–4 decries those who plot against God’s “treasured ones,” and Zechariah 2:8 calls Israel the “apple of His eye.” Hating the Jewish people opposes God Himself.

In 2025, antisemitism is a global crisis. In Europe, Jewish communities face rising attacks, often tied to Middle East tensions. In the U.S., campus protests and online rhetoric increasingly blur criticism of Israel with anti-Jewish tropes, both provoked by the far left and the far right, who often scrutinize, but not under the pretense of discovering truth, as outlined previously. Rather, their unrelenting scrutiny is motivated by a hatred of the Jewish people at every turn. Christians must call this out. We can–and should, being people who value truth, critique governments — Israeli, American, or otherwise — without hating entire people groups.



Jesus commands us to love, not curse, even our enemies (Matthew 5:44). How much more should we love those through whom God brought salvation? The apostle Paul, in Romans 9, shares his attitude to the Jews, who have rejected the Gospel — their awaited Messiah — saying:

“I speak the truth in Christ — I am not lying, my conscience confirms it through the Holy Spirit —I have great sorrow and unceasing anguish in my heart. For I could wish that I myself were cursed and cut off from Christ for the sake of my people, those of my own race,the people of Israel. Theirs is the adoption to sonship; theirs the divine glory, the covenants, the receiving of the law, the temple worship and the promises. Theirs are the patriarchs, and from them is traced the human ancestry of the Messiah, who is God over all, forever praised! Amen.”

If Paul, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit harbors this love for the Jewish people — to see them ultimately redeemed, as the Scriptures prophesy — then ought we not share this same attitude?

Grafted in, not replaced

Romans 11:17–24 paints a vivid picture: Gentiles are wild olive branches grafted into the tree of God’s covenant, alongside believing Jews. This isn’t a zero-sum game where one group replaces another. God’s plan includes both, becoming one covenant family. The Church doesn’t supplant Israel but shares in its spiritual heritage through Christ — the very fulfillment of the Jewish Law and the prophets. This should humble us. We’re not superior to the Jewish people; we’re co-heirs of grace with those who believe.

Geopolitically, this calls for careful nuance; a lost art in today’s reactionary, attention-seeking landscape. Christians should advocate for peace and justice in the Middle East, supporting Israel’s right to exist while also championing Palestinian dignity. Both peoples suffer in the current conflict, and simplistic “pro-Israel no matter what” or “anti-Israel no matter what” camps often ignore this. Isaiah 19:23–25 envisions a day when enemies — Egypt, Assyria, and Israel — worship together.



If God dreams of reconciliation, so should we.

A call to Christians

So where does this leave us? First, reject the idea that the modern Israeli government is biblical Israel. It’s a nation-state, not a divine mandate. Critique its actions when warranted, as you would any government. Second, affirm God’s enduring love for the Jewish people. Romans 11:28 says they are “beloved for the sake of their forefathers.” Antisemitism has no place in a Christian heart. Finally, pray for peace. The Middle East’s turmoil — whether Iran’s proxies, Hamas’s attacks, or Israel’s responses — cries out for God’s shalom.

In a world of tribalism and hate, Christians must stand for truth and love. We’re grafted into God’s story; we are not its owners. Let’s honor the Jewish people, critique governments wisely, and trust God’s plan to unfold — until all Israel, and all nations, find salvation in Christ (Romans 11:26).