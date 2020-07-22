Who will be the next big promoter of the Christian faith after Billy Graham?

The Apostle Paul will always be hard to beat when it comes to having the most profound impact and legacy for promoting Christianity.

In recent times, Billy Graham comes first to mind as the last big promoter of Christianity that remained free of corruption.

So, who's it going to be next?

Revival is certain — it's just a matter of when.

Interpreting the times through the lens of COVID suggests that revival will come big-time throughout the whole world. In the context of spiritual warfare, COVID is the pre-emptive strike from the enemy to contain the next big move of God.

We know that God is using this time during COVID to his advantage to re-shape the church.

But what about engaging the secular world?

Will there be another household name for the secular world promoting the message of Christianity that they will accept like Billy Graham?

Obviously that's up to God, but let's speculate for fun about how he might be preparing a person to fulfill that purpose.

Here's my top 10 list of essential character requirements for the next big promoter of Christianity.

A love for God before anything else. An incorruptible heart that does God's will and free of any idols. Authentic as opposed to performing. An ability to operate and communicate effectively in the world and the Kingdom to engage the secular. (Jesus ate and drank with the Gentiles). Reveal the supernatural power of God through Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Have no financial interest associated with the ministry. Total transparency to the public about money that funds the ministry. Not identify with a social scene before God (eg. hipster). Not affiliated with any specific denomination or church to prevent perceived favoritism or bias. Instead, representing the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. Always seeks God’s approval before people. Interesting, engaging, fun, and not boring.

This is by no means an exhaustive list and we know from the Bible that God chooses the most unlikely people to assist him on Earth!

One thing is certain: God’s Kingdom will advance. We wait patiently for His will to be revealed which just might include a new promoter of the Christian faith who’s legacy surpasses even that of Billy Graham’s.