Whom shall God send to the nations?

In every generation, there is always a scarcity of human resources. In the time of the Prophet Isaiah, there was work to be done for the Lord and nobody was willing to be sent. God needed an instrument for His assignment but no man out of the whole nation was willing to undertake the task. It was only Isaiah who volunteered and said, "Here I am, send me." God is seriously searching for a man in every nation, tribe, tongue, and community to send to this generation.

Will He find someone?

Biblical history has shown that when the people of God deviated from His laws, when there were moral decadences among God's people, and when the people of God were oppressed, God sent men who stood in the gap to build a hedge that stopped the destruction of the people. When the people of Israel were oppressed in Egypt, God sent Moses to Pharaoh. Unfortunately, today, the pharaohs in my country are feasting on their captives.

Through the prophets, there were several waves of revival that redirected the people back to God. Even in recent history, great revivals have sprung up where the Gospel was faithfully preached. Notable among them are the Methodist revival of John Wesley, Charles Wesley, and George Whitefield in England. The American First Great Awakening was born during those times, which led to its own great revival in the 1730s and 1740s. The Welsh and Asuza street revivals are also good examples of past notable reawakening in which God used ordinary men to do extraordinary things.

The truth is that revival is long overdue in every nation of the world. God's people are slaughtered like fowl in my country, Nigeria, by terrorists and random gunmen. The devil and his cohorts are on a rampage all over the nations of the world as abortion, transgenderism, lesbianism, homosexuality, and many other social vices are now the moral norms in our societies. Where are the men and women whom God used in the past to bring revival and sanity into oppressed and decaying cultures?

Perhaps we need to lift our spiritual ears to God to know if we can hear Him ask this question: "Whom shall I send?" The earlier we realized that we are all guilty for our complacency to what is happening in our nations and communities, the better it is. It will do us a lot of good if we understand that God does not need the input of the secular government or the unbelieving world in order to revive and heal our land. "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land." (2 Chronicles 7:14)

Everyone called by the name of God is an agent of revival. Every Christian is qualified to be used by God irrespective of race, creed, or tribe.

You could be the one whom your nation or community is waiting for. You might think that you are not worthy, but God never chooses the qualified. He rather qualified the chosen: "For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called." (1 Corinthians 1:26) How many of us are seeing our calling? Our inability to see that there are people who will never come to Christ unless they hear the Gospel has aided and abated the evils in our societies.

I kept on asking God this question that King David first asked Him: "Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?" (Psalm 85:6). But His response seems to be "Whom shall I send?" He is looking for a man or woman to be used in this time of harvest. Let us all become fit for our calling and boldly respond to His question by saying, "Here I am, send me."