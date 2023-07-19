Why African countries are resisting LGBT ideology

The advancement of LGBT ideology is suffering a major setback in Africa. About 32 African countries have already criminalized homosexuality, lesbianism, same-sex marriage and transgenderism. Every effort to introduce these practices has been vehemently opposed by the people of Africa, and laws are coming up to ensure that these are not practiced at all. Nigeria criminalized homosexuality in 2014 with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Recently, Uganda passed the anti-LGBT bill into law, and members of the Parliament have vowed to resist outside pressure. Despite wide condemnation from Western countries, the European Union and United Nations, the Ugandan government remains persistent in implementing the law.

Ghana has also passed an anti-LGBT bill that will criminalize LGBT advocacy and jail LGBT people for at least five years. The Ghanaian Parliament has vowed to fight back if any sanction is imposed on members of Parliament or on the country as a whole by the United States or any other Western nations.

According to Sam George — a member of the Ghanaian Parliament — “We will serve notice to Western powers that we have taken judicial notice of what they have done to the speaker of Uganda and the sponsors of [the] anti-LGBTQ bill. We will serve notice as well that if they replicate [the] same with our speaker and members of our Parliament, we will also take actions against their business interest in our country.”

Why is it that African governments are so audacious?

Most African politicians are not religious people. Despite their personal moral failures, they found it difficult to comprehend same-sex marriage and the possibility of a man sleeping with a man or a woman sleeping with a woman. Even Muslims and pagans in Africa are saying no to the LGBT ideology.

It is about the collective consciences of the Africans who cannot abide by these newly adopted Western values. African societies have so far stood their ground on this issue. That is not likely to change anytime soon.