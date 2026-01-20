Home Opinion Why are 64% of American churchgoers wrong about Heaven?

What are American churchgoers being taught from the pulpit these days about what happens after death? Clearly something is terribly amiss. A 2025 study by Dr. George Barna and Dr. David Closson reveals the dire situation.

Only 36% correctly affirm: "You will go to Heaven if you repent of sin and accept Christ." The rest of American churchgoers are completely misguided regarding who goes to Heaven.

The Family Research Council released the study a few months ago. And here is what people in the pew actually think:

"Everyone goes to Heaven" (14%).

"Everyone is purified, then goes to Heaven" (12%).

"Don't know" (12%).

"You go to Heaven if you did good deeds" (11%).

"You cease to exist" (7%).

"You are reincarnated" (7%).

"You go to Hell" (2%).

Why are two-thirds of churchgoers wrong about something so foundational to Christianity? If your pastor is not preaching the Gospel, you should switch to a church where the truth of Scripture is being taught.

Half of American churchgoers (49%) either do not know who goes to Heaven, or believe that everyone goes to Heaven, or think that everyone is purified and then goes to Heaven. These statistics are shocking! And remember, these are people who actually attend church!

The biggest problem is that many pastors are not firmly rooting believers in the Gospel and the truth of Scripture. How else can you account for this sorry state of affairs among American churchgoers?

Southern Baptist professor Dr. Dustin Benge said, "You don't need massive platforms, radical ideas, and revolutionary fervor to accomplish great things for God. Do the ordinary things: Serve in a local church, Stand on the truth, Share the Gospel, Love people. God uses 'ordinary' people to turn the world upside down."

The Apostle Paul would have never made an impact if it were not for the power of the Gospel. And the same is true for all of the apostles, as well as anyone who has ever been called by the Holy Spirit to preach God's Word.

The preacher must be absolutely convinced about the truth of the Gospel (see John 3:16) as well as the realities of Heaven and Hell. Theologian Richard Baxter (1615-1691) said, "I preach as never sure to preach again, and as a dying man to dying men."

It is tragic that 64% of American churchgoers seem to lack a basic understanding of the Gospel. Wherever this spiritual disease exists, the train has gone off the rails. If your preacher simply presents lessons about morality, or self-help lectures, you need to get connected to a congregation where God's Word is faithfully taught and where the preacher believes and preaches the Gospel.

Where do you land today in the Barna study? Are you among the roughly one-third (34%) who understand that only those who repent of their sin and accept Christ will go to Heaven? Or are you among the two-thirds of American churchgoers who seemingly fail to grasp and believe the Gospel?

While some survey responders may have given an answer other than what is actually in their heart, I suspect most of those who responded answered according to what they truly believe. Sadly, many American churchgoers remain lost and confused concerning the biblical message of salvation.

You cannot give out what you have not yet received yourself. If your pastor fails to preach the Gospel, then pray for the salvation of your spiritual leaders, and for empowered preaching that is grounded in the Gospel and filled with conviction from the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Alistair Begg said, "If people leave worship saying, 'What an amazing preacher!' we have failed. Instead, we must long for them to say, 'What a great God, and what a privilege it is to meet Him in His Word, as we have just done.' A good teacher clears the way, declares the way, and then gets out of the way."

Many Christians in America realize that we need a revival in our nation today. The results of the Barna survey reveal the depths to which such a revival is desperately needed, both among the clergy and among everyone sitting in congregations all across the country.

Scottish evangelist and teacher Oswald Chambers (1874-1917) said, "We preach to men as if they were conscious they were dying sinners. They are not; they are having a good time." Therefore, we must pray fervently that the Holy Spirit convicts hearers of their sin and reveals to them the only remedy for their separation from God.

The new birth is a supernatural work of the Holy Spirit. And the Gospel message is a spiritual message that can only be understood and believed as the Holy Spirit works in a person's heart. Churchgoers who fail to believe the simple Gospel message fail to know the Lord, in spite of their religious observances.

What about you, my friend? Do you know you are a sinner who is lost and condemned apart from God's mercy and grace? Come to the cross today in repentance and faith. Turn away from works righteousness and place all of your confidence in Heaven in the sacrifice Christ completed for you on the cross.

At the end of the day, what is the point of attending a church where the Gospel is not taught and celebrated?