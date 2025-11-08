Home Opinion Why Christians can't look away from Israel

The story of Israel is not just the story of a modern nation in the Middle East. It is the story of a people chosen, scattered, and returned. It is the story of a promise that runs like a thread through the Bible, binding Christians and Jews to the same history and the same hope. For Christians, standing with Israel is not an optional gesture of goodwill. It is a response to Scripture, to conscience, and to covenant.



We live in a time when the Jewish people once again find themselves under assault. Antisemitism is rising in ways unseen since the 1930s. From college campuses to city streets, from the rhetoric of political leaders to the talking points of late-night television, Jews are being singled out, and Israel is being delegitimized. The claim is often that this is about politics, but in reality, it is about people. It is about the right of the Jewish people to live in safety and dignity, in their land and across the globe.



Christians cannot look away. We cannot claim to love the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and remain silent when the children of Abraham are maligned. To do so would be a betrayal not only of our Jewish brothers and sisters but of our own deepest beliefs.



Standing with Israel is not about agreeing with every political decision of its government. Israel is a democracy, and like all democracies, it wrestles with division, debate, and imperfection. But its core identity — as a Jewish state, as a home for a people who have endured exile and persecution, and as a force for life in a region scarred by death — is not negotiable. For Christians, affirming that identity is part of affirming our own.

The contribution of Israel to the world is a story that deserves far more attention than the headlines of war. Israeli doctors have pioneered cancer treatments that save lives across the globe. Israeli scientists have developed water technologies that feed the hungry and bring clean drinking water to the thirsty. Israeli innovators have led in cybersecurity, agriculture, and renewable energy. And Israeli culture — from food to music to film — speaks a universal language that connects peoples far beyond its borders.



To honor Israel is not to look at a distant conflict but to recognize how much of what we take for granted in daily life has roots in that small nation. Every Christian who takes a pill, uses a mobile app, drinks fresh water, or benefits from medical innovation is, knowingly or not, touched by Israel. The Jewish people have always been a blessing to the nations, just as God promised to Abraham.



That is why initiatives like Israel Appreciation Day, on Nov. 12, matter. They are not about politics. They are about witness. They give Christians a chance to say, publicly and joyfully, that we are not ashamed to stand with Israel. They give the Jewish people a chance to see that they do not face hatred alone. And they remind the world that covenant still matters — that when God says He will bless those who bless Israel, He means it.



Israel Appreciation Day also offers Christians a chance to move beyond abstraction into action. It is one thing to nod along in agreement when Scripture is read. It is another thing to show up, to celebrate, to pray, and to speak out. Public witness has always been part of Christian discipleship, and in this case it means saying that Israel’s story is also our story — a story of faith, of resilience, and of God’s unfolding plan for humanity.



As we move into a new year on the Jewish calendar, it is time for Christians to ask: What does it mean to be faithful allies in practice, not just in sentiment? It may mean writing to elected leaders to defend the U.S.–Israel relationship. It may mean challenging antisemitism when it arises in our communities. It may mean educating our children about the Jewish roots of their faith. And it certainly means praying for the peace of Jerusalem — not as a vague aspiration but as a daily discipline.

The enemies of Israel would like nothing more than to see Christians divided, silent, or indifferent. They thrive when people of faith retreat from the public square. But they tremble when Christians and Jews stand together, proclaiming a unity that no amount of hatred can undo.



In 2025, let us resolve to be more than observers. Let us be partners in covenant. Let us reject the lies of those who would diminish Israel and instead lift-up the truth of its contributions, its resilience, and its divine calling. And let us embrace Israel Appreciation Day not as a one-off event but as a symbol of an ongoing commitment: to bless Israel, to resist antisemitism, and to walk together as people of faith in a world that desperately needs both courage and hope.